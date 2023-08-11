Home » The 11th Freshwave festival in Banja Luka has started Entertainment
The 11th Freshwave festival opened with performances by more than 30 performers on 5 festival stages!

Source: Fresh Wave/Promo/Marko Edge Source: Fresh Wave/Promo/Marko Edge

Over 30 performers performed on the five festival stages on the first night, and judging by the first impressions, all the expectations of the audience, which flocked to the Banja Luka fortress Kastel from more than 30 countries, were met.

Izvor: Fresh Wave/Promo/Marko Edge

Live stage was opened by the finalist of the competition “Serbia Creates”, Ena, and then the performances followed Smoke Mardeljan, Crno Cerak and the band Buč Kesidi.

Izvor: Fresh Wave/Promo/Marko Edge

Energy stage was in the sign of Javier Portilla, a Funk You in the name of the Belgrade team White City Soul.


The Freshwave festival has started in Banja Luka: Visitors dawned on Kastel (PHOTO)

Source: Fresh Wave/Promo/Marko Edge

Main stage i Bart Skils they were something special, and, as expected, Indira Paganotto gave the Freshwave festival audience an unforgettable set and an unforgettable opening of the festival. There was dancing even after dawn, and then the most persistent ones moved to the beach in Toplica, where the daily program is held.

The most anticipated performances of the second night are the performances Vojka V. Miss Monique, Ilaria Alicante and many others!

See you at Kastel!

