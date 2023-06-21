The 12 new and famous cars to buy between 4-17 thousand euros with discounts now up to half the price

We are located in one of more favorable times for the purchase of a new vehicle. On the one hand, local incentives are available in addition to national concessions, although the latter are in the process of being refinanced. Numerous Italian regions, including Lombardy and Piedmont, provinces such as Trento and Bolzano, and municipalities such as Florence and Genoa, are implementing these incentives. On the other hand, the discounts offered for the purchase of a vehicle during 2023 are particularly significant. In some cases, such as in the municipality of Florence, a record discount amount of 12,500 euros is reached.

To benefit from these incentives, especially the more substantial ones, it is necessary to respect certain personal requirements, such as for example the Isee income limit or the residence certification. Furthermore, a careful choice must be made in terms of which vehicle to purchase, opting for low-emission models, and the availability of a vehicle to be scrapped is often required.

In detail, until June 30th, it is possible to request a contribution for the purchase of an electric car with scrapping also in the Municipality of Florence. This benefit amounts to 7,500 euros and can be combined with the state eco-bonus of 5,000 euros, guaranteeing a total saving of 12,500 euros. In the case of the municipality of Genoa, the following incentives are available for individuals: 800 euros for the purchase of hybrid and electric e-bikes, motorcycles and scooters; 9,000 euros for the purchase of electric and hydrogen vehicles; 6,000 euros for the purchase of Euro 6D-temp or later hybrid vehicles; 5,000 euros for the purchase of methane, LPG, petrol-methane or petrol-LPG Euro 6D-temp or later vehicles; €4,000 for the purchase of Euro 6D-temp or later petrol vehicles and Euro 6D-temp or later diesel vehicles.

The Lombardy Region offers a financial contribution that varies from 1,000 to 4,000 euros, depending on the type of vehicle selected. Considering these opportunities, it is advisable to take an overview of the vehicles available for purchase with the incentives currently in force.

Which petrol cars to buy between 4-17 thousand euros Which battery cars to buy between 4-17 thousand euros

Mitsubishi Space Star, object of attention, has a list price of 16,600 euros. Thanks to the scrapping incentive offered by the Lombardy Region and the seller’s discount, it is possible to obtain a total savings of 3,992 euros, bringing the final price to 12,608 euros. The basic version is equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, yellow paint, manual climate control, electric front windows, central locking and light and rain sensors.

Kia Picanto it is a practical and functional urban car, with a base price of 14,300 euros and compliance with the emission levels required to be eligible for the Lombardy 2023 car incentives. For residents, the 2,000 euro regional discount adds up to the 12 % (1,716 euros), bringing the total amount of the bonus to 3,716 euros and the discounted price a 10.584 euro.

Dacia Sandero in its basic configuration it is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which offers an output of 67 HP. The list price for this version is 12,500 euros. Thanks to the reduced CO2 emissions, between 61 and 120 g/km, and the low NOx values, below 85.8 mg/km, it is possible to benefit from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that to the scrapping of a vehicle. The seller or dealer is required to apply one mandatory discount by 12%, equivalent to 1,500 euros. Thanks to these combinations of discounts, for a total of 3,500 euros, applied in the Lombardy region, the final price of the car is reduced to 9,000 euros.

Skoda Fabia it stands out for its clean and classic lines, with a well-constructed, spacious and functional cabin. It offers good standard equipment and various attractive options at affordable prices. Thanks to its low emissions, it can benefit from a significant discount offered by the Lombardy Region. Consequently, compared to the list price of 17,000 euros, the buyer can save considerably, reaching a cost around 13,000 euros.

Launch Ypsilon is a compact 5-door characterized by an elegant design with rounded lines. Inside, it features high-quality fabrics, but also lower-quality plastics. Boot space is limited and safety accessories are limited. The basic hybrid variant has a list price of 17,100 euros. Thanks to the low CO2 emissions, between 61 and 120 g/km, and the NOx value of less than 85.8 mg/km, it is possible to benefit from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that the scrapping a vehicle. The seller or dealer is obliged to apply a 12% discount on the list price. As a result, the list price is reduced to around 13,500 euros.

Hyundai i10 it is one of the cheapest petrol cars available to buy in the Lombardy region. The list price of this version is 14,750 euros. Thanks to the incentive offered by the Lombardy Region for the scrapping of vehicles and to the sseller’s account of 1,770 euros, the total amount of the bonus amounts to 3,770 euros, thus reducing the final price to 10,980 euros.

Fiat Panda 1.0 Hybrid, in its basic version, has a price of 15,400 euros. Thanks to its low CO2 emissions, between 61 and 120 g/km, and low NOx levels, below 85.8 mg/km, it benefits from a incentive of 2,000 euros offered by the Lombardy Region, on condition that a vehicle is scrapped. The seller or dealer is required to apply a mandatory discount of 12% on the list price. With these combined discounts, equal to a total of 3,848 euros, the list price drops to around 11,500 euros.

Which battery-powered cars to buy between 4-17 thousand euros

Electric Fiat 500 reinterprets the distinctive features of the famous original model born in the 1950s in a decidedly modern way. The 500e, with a length of 3.63 metres, is an ideal option for urban use, thanks to its responsiveness and excellent stability on the road. In addition to being stylish, this zero-emission Italian city car is equipped with cutting-edge technologies. It offers a range of approximately 320 kilometres, allowing extensive travel without the need for recharging. The Fiat 500e has a price of 27,000 euros, which can be reduced to 13,000 euros with local incentives in Florence.

Dr 1.0 has an initial price starting from 25,900 euros. Thanks to the car incentives of 2023 and a discount of 3,000 euros, the price is reduced to 22,900 euros. In the event that an old model is scrapped, it is possible to benefit from an additional 2,000 euros of incentive, bringing the total price to 20,900 euros. With the addition of others 1,000 euros offered directly by Dr, the price falls below the threshold of 20,000 euros, reaching 19,900 euros. The incentives offered by the Lombardy Region make it possible to reduce the price, bringing it to around 16,000 euros. And it is possible to reach a record reduced expenditure of 7,400 euros if you meet the requisites required by the Municipality of Florence to take advantage of the concessions.

Renault Twingo it is a city car characterized by high agility and handling, despite its limited length of 3.62 metres. Based on the same platform as the Smart Fortwo, Twingo is available in four different configurations, offering a range of choice to shoppers. The list price for this car starts at 22,000 euros without incentives, or around 9,000 euros with the concessions included. The autonomy of the Twingo, the French city car, is approximately 190 kilometres, allowing short-medium range journeys without the need for recharging.

Volkswagen e up!, the German city car in its electric variant, initially seemed destined to exit the market, but was reintroduced into production due to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Back with greater force, the electric version of the e-up! it allows to travel up to 260 kilometers with a full battery charge, offering a large travel range. It is currently available for purchase at the real price of 3,500 euros.

Dacia Spring it is currently the cheapest electric vehicle available on the market. Thanks to its compact dimensions, it is perfect for urban driving, with a length of only 3.73 metres. Although the battery capacity is not among the highest, Dacia Spring guarantees a range of 305 kilometres, allowing for medium range travel without the need for recharging. Dacia Spring has a starting price of 19,000 euros without incentives, but is reduced to 7,000 euros if the requirements applied by the Municipality of Florence are met.

