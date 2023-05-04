The 13-year-old mass murderer from Belgrade: “I’m a psychopath who needs to calm down”

The 13-year-old boy who yesterday broke into a primary school in Belgrade, killing nine people and wounding seven others, is now in a health care institution for minors. Interviewed after his arrest, the teenager, whose parents were both arrested, told police he considered himself “a psychopath who needs to calm down”. The police chief of the Serbian capital Veselin Milic reported some statements made yesterday by the boy. Milic, in statements on Serbian public television Rts, confirmed that it was the same boy who called the police informing them of what he had done in the Vladislav Ribnikar school in the central district of Vracar, whereand shooting his father’s gun killed eight pupils and a security guard. The pupils killed, seven girls and one boy, were all between the ages of 12 and 14.

“He said he was overcome by fear, panic and strange breathing while committing this crime, and that it seemed right to call the police,” Milic said. The police chief added that the boy, “in the interview in the presence of representatives of the Center for social services, said he was ignored by society, and marginalized in communications and games during holidays or tourist trips”. As he was under the age of 14 under Serbian law he is not liable to criminal prosecution. He underwent toxicological analysis.

The tragedy took place on the day lessons resumed after the long bank holiday of May 1st, which in Serbia traditionally includes the second of the month as a non-working day. The first investigations revealed that he had been planning the massacre for at least a month, he was in possession of a map of the school and a list of students to be killed. Chilling details if we consider that the 13-year-old, coming from a wealthy family, he had always been thought of as a diligent, educated and ambitious boy, passionate about astrophysics and sports, with a preference for karate and basketball. Some media reported that the little boy had long been the target of ill-treatment and bullyingor, others that at the time of the massacre he was under the influence of drugs.

The arrested father, according to media reports, used to take the boy with him to the shooting range. The man, a radiologist, would have told of having kept the weapons locked in a safe with a secret code, of which however his son was evidently aware. The boy’s mother, a lawyer, was also detained. According to the Belgrade police chief, the perpetrator of the massacre arrived at the school shortly after 8.30 with a bag containing a nine caliber pistol, another small arms weapon and four Molotov cocktails. A few minutes later he began shooting wildly, first killing the security guard who had thrown himself at him trying to immobilize him, a gesture – the investigators point out – which would have avoided an even more serious death toll. He then indiscriminately fired on pupils and teachers. The government in Belgrade proclaimed three days of national mourning, from 5 to 7 May. Education Minister Branko Ruzic announced that lessons, canceled today, will resume tomorrow with a minute’s silence in all schools across the country. “Today was the worst tragedy that hit Serbia and our education system in recent history.”