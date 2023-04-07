by gds.it – ​​20 minutes ago

The public utility number 1500 of the Ministry of Health is guaranteed until 31 December 2023. It is one of the innovations contained in the decree law on the strengthening of the public administration approved by the Council of Ministers. One to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The number 1500 active throughout 2023, oxygen for the Almaviva workers of Palermo and Catania appeared 20 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.