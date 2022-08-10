GENOVA – Kevin Chiappalone, 19, contacted in Ukrainian territory by Repubblica says he is “amazed by all this. I was expecting legal actions, not to see my photo everywhere and to find me a thousand messages, my parents write to me about journalists who are looking for them from all parts. I’m trying to accomplish. “

Genovese, a far-right student, a sympathizer if not a militant of CasaPound, for the district anti-terrorism Directorate of the Genoese capital is a foreign fighter, enrolled in the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, engaged in the field against the Russians.