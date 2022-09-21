The 19th China-ASEAN Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “ASEAN Expo”) recently came to a close in Nanning, Guangxi. In this exhibition, the Nansha Import Trade Promotion Innovation Demonstration Zone (hereinafter referred to as the “Import Demonstration Zone”) set up an exhibition in the provincial and municipal investment cooperation exhibition area and held a series of activities for “Nansha Plan” to build a high-level opening to the outside world. , to fully demonstrate to the outside world the foreign economic and trade cooperation and the increasingly perfect multimodal transport achievements that the import demonstration zone has been approved for in the past two years, and comprehensively deepen the economic and trade cooperation with countries in the ASEAN region.

At the same time, a column was set up in the exhibition area of ​​”Guangxi Comprehensively Connecting with the Construction of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” to display the construction of Nansha and the key content of the “Nansha Plan”, which was highly concerned by the leaders of the tour hall.





Win-win cooperation: the integration of Nansha to promote the “two bays” chain globally

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Beibu Gulf Economic Zone “Two Bays” Linked Industry Cooperation Matchmaking Conference was held in Nanning on September 14, aiming to promote the “two bays” linkage, industrial synergy, win-win. As an area located in the geographic and geometric center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, where the location and port resource advantages overlap, the Nansha Import Demonstration Zone was invited to participate in this event and make a presentation.

The Beibu Gulf Economic Zone is adjacent to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the linkage of the “two bays” has become an important driving force to stimulate a new round of economic growth. In recent years, Nansha has developed a strong momentum, and gradually formed a new development pattern of “three districts and one center”, namely the national new area, the pilot free trade zone, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao comprehensive cooperation demonstration area, and the Guangzhou city sub-center carrying the function of a gateway hub. Share business opportunities, promote development together, promote the “two bays” to build a two-way investment bridge with precise matching, and serve the construction of a “Greater Bay Area-Beibu Gulf Economic Zone-ASEAN” cross-regional cross-border industrial chain supply chain.

At the event site, Chen Junyi, member of the party group and deputy director of the Commerce Bureau of Guangzhou Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone, said that Guangzhou Nansha gave full play to the major leading role of the “Nansha Plan”, took advantage of its location advantages, policy advantages and innovation advantages, relying on the free trade pilot zone and comprehensive The bonded zone is a first-to-first-test platform and has become a region with a high degree of openness and great development potential in China. Recently, the new forms of foreign trade in Nansha District have developed vigorously, realizing multimodal transportation with airports in the Greater Bay Area by sea, air and land and air, creating a “one-stop” distribution center. Nansha has been approved as a general taxpayer of value-added tax in the Comprehensive Bonded Zone, a pilot program for high-level opening of cross-border trade and investment, and the implementation of preferential tax policies for international shipping insurance business. Nansha Port, on the other hand, has advanced in two aspects: unblocking the vast inland hinterland and connecting to the international market, making efforts to build an international shipping and logistics hub, opening up innovative models such as sea-rail combined transportation and one-port connection in the Bay Area, and enhancing Nansha Port’s “internal and external linkages”. ” function. With the deepening of the “two bays” linkage, Nansha will enhance the level of international shipping and trade hubs, and create “links” to connect domestic and international “dual circulation” important hub nodes.





The first show in Nansha: the import demonstration zone shows the fruits of construction

At the same time, Guangzhou Nansha made its debut at the China-ASEAN Expo as a national import demonstration zone for the first time with the theme of “Towards the World, New Start”. The overall booth is based on sky blue, which symbolizes the determination of Nansha to start a new voyage towards the sea of ​​stars and the sea. With the help of the international stage of the China-ASEAN Expo, Guangzhou Nansha will show the world the fruit of the construction of the import demonstration zone.

As one of the country’s measures to expand opening up, in November 2020, the Ministry of Commerce announced the list of 10 import trade promotion innovation demonstration zones, and Guangzhou Nansha was among them. In the past two years, Nansha District has made full use of the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Free Trade Pilot Zone and the Comprehensive Bonded Zone’s reform and opening up to accelerate innovation-driven, factor aggregation, industrial efficiency enhancement, and consumption upgrades, and actively promote the construction of a national import demonstration zone. According to the statistics of Nansha District, from 2019 to 2021, the proportion of the total import and export value of Nansha District in Guangzhou will increase by 2.6%. Among them, the rapid growth of general trade is an important support. An increase of 3.2%. From January to July this year, the total import and export value of Nansha was 135.1 billion yuan, accounting for 23.1% of Guangzhou’s total foreign trade value during the same period. Among them, the import was 67.58 billion yuan, an increase of 11.1% year-on-year, accounting for 25.6% of the total import value of Guangzhou.

At the beginning of this year, the RCEP came into effect and brought more space for cooperation between ASEAN and China. Guangzhou Nansha Import Demonstration Zone actively promotes economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN countries under the deployment of RCEP and the “Belt and Road” initiative. In June this year, the State Council issued the “Guangzhou Nansha Comprehensive Plan for Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation Facing the World” (hereinafter referred to as the “Nansha Plan”), which clearly proposed to build Nansha into a major strategic platform based on the Bay Area, cooperating with Hong Kong and Macau, and facing the world. It has given Nansha a new positioning target and a major mission.





Facing the world: Nansha comprehensively deepens economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN

At the site of the China-ASEAN Expo, Guangzhou Nansha held a special session on foreign economic and trade cooperation in the series of activities of “”Nansha Plan” to jointly build a high-level opening to the outside world. The Nansha District Commerce Bureau signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, the Vietnam-China Chamber of Commerce Guangdong Enterprise Confederation, the Thai Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and the Cross-border Trade and Border Trade Committee of the Thai Trade Institute, and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. For a long time, major associations have made positive contributions to the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between China and Indonesia, China and Vietnam, China and Thailand, and China and Laos. Chinese enterprises “going out” have built an important bridge of cooperation and communication.

This signing will be of great significance for Nansha District to deeply meet the development needs of countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, deepen foreign economic and trade cooperation, and help enterprises participate in international industrial chain cooperation.





Nansha has been committed to building a full range of services for overseas investment enterprises, and has achieved new breakthroughs in building a comprehensive service base for Chinese enterprises to “go global”. Actively promote the pilot demonstration of international legal services, further promote the construction of the country’s first international talent zone, vigorously enhance the level of financial openness and innovation hub, and set up the Guangzhou Nansha Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Advisory Committee with the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Liang Zhenying as a consultant. Connecting mechanisms and holding international events such as the Greater Bay Area Science Forum and the Annual Meeting of the International Financial Forum to speed up the construction of a new platform for international exchanges, and promote the construction of a comprehensive service base for “going out”.

In the future, Nansha will deepen economic and trade cooperation with Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and other ASEAN countries on the basis of the RCEP agreement, continuously promote the coordinated development of the Nansha Import Demonstration Zone, publicize and promote China-ASEAN import and export trade, and promote the China-ASEAN common market. building.

New start of express flight: Nansha enters the era of “two bay cooperation”

In order to better promote the connection between the Guangxi Beibu Gulf Economic Zone and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and improve the level of connectivity between the Beibu Gulf and the Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou Port Group and Beibu Gulf Group held the “Two-Bay Express” at the special event for foreign economic and trade cooperation. The cooperation signing ceremony announced that Beibu Gulf and the Greater Bay Area will jointly build the “Two Gulf Express” to achieve a win-win situation in shipping.





It is understood that the “Two-Gulf Express” will give full play to the port resources of the Beibu Gulf and the Greater Bay Area and the shipping resources of shipowners to provide a new and convenient channel for the import and export of goods. The Beibu Gulf radiates the ASEAN and the central and western regions from Qinzhou Port, and the Pearl River Delta from the Nansha Port in the Greater Bay Area. Beigang Logistics and Guangzhou Port Shipping have in-depth cooperation to reduce comprehensive logistics costs for customers in the Beibu Gulf and the Greater Bay Area, and realize customer, port, A win-win situation for the shipping company.





Xie Xiaohui, vice chairman of the CPPCC Nansha District of Guangzhou City and director of the Bureau of Commerce, said that Guangzhou Port Nansha Port Area is the largest and most comprehensive comprehensive port area in South China, with foreign trade routes reaching more than 200 port cities around the world. Beibu Gulf is an important sea outlet in the southwest of China, and it is the port with the shortest voyage from mainland China to Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania. Nansha Port and Beibu Gulf urban agglomeration have similar geographical locations and complementary advantageous industries. In the future, we will take the opening of the two-bay express service as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in advanced manufacturing, modern service industries and other fields, promote the development of industrial linkages, and jointly build the largest opening to the outside world in South China.

Guangzhou Nansha has ushered in a new round of major historical opportunities. Focusing on one strategic positioning, two-stage goals, three first-start areas, four guarantees, and five construction tasks, Nansha will go all out to promote the implementation of the “Nansha Plan”, and strive to implement the “Nansha Plan”. Nansha will be built into a major strategic platform based in the Bay Area, cooperating with Hong Kong and Macau, and facing the world. It is reported that the Nansha Import Demonstration Zone will participate in the 5th China International Import Expo from November 5th to November 10th, and continue to spread the “Nansha Voice”.



