Financial results as at 31 December 2022 approved iliad Italy, the company continues to record strong growth.

CEO Benedetto Levi: “For 2023 we want to continue to be at the side of our users with the best technologies and with offers without surprises and without hidden costs, the distinctive features that have made us the standard bearer of transparency in Italy”

The 2022 balance sheet confirms an important result for the turnover of iliad Italy which stands at 927 million euros (up compared to the 802 million euros recorded as at 31.12.2021), and marks a growth of 15.5% for this year.

Budget 2022

Key highlights

iliad Italia:

Revenues of 927 million euros, up 15.5% vs 2021

EBITDAaL at 211 million euros, significantly up on the 80 million euros recorded in 2021

1 million net mobile users and 109,000 fiber users activated

For the nineteenth quarter in a row iliad is the leader in the mobile market by net user balance

Group Iliad:

Revenues of 8.4 billion euros, up 10.3% vs 2021

EBITDAaL at 3.3 billion euros, up 12% vs 2021

Net profit at 758 million euros, up 44.1% vs 2021

The number of iliad customers

iliad in Italy it confirms itself as a leading player in the telecommunications market with one million net mobile users activated only in 2022, thus reaching i 9.5 million (around 8.5 million in 2021). On fixed lines, the 100% FTTH fiber optic offer launched in January 2022 has demonstrated great success with 109 thousand activations in just 11 months, representing around 3.4% of the FTTH segment to date. Particularly positive results also for the last quarter of 2022 in which +224,000 net users on mobile and +25,000 net users on fiber were respectively recorded. Thanks to these performances, iliad for the nineteenth quarter in a row, it was confirmed as the first operator in the mobile market by net user balance.

Investments in Italy: employment and infrastructure

In a global context in continuous change due to the increase in raw materials and energy, iliad continued to invest in the country in terms of infrastructure and employment, as demonstrated by the LUISS study “The contribution of iliad to the Italian economy. Analysis of the socio-economic impacts of investments and competitive impacts in the mobile telephony market”. The analysis shows that the approximately 3.8 billion euros invested up to 30 June 2022 had an overall impact on national production of up to 10.3 billion euros, resulting in a positive employment balance of 83,000 jobs (direct, indirect and induced). Furthermore, in 2022 the company generated value by hiring 178 people, of which 75 under 30, thus promoting an innovative and quality work environment.

The mobile network also won the 2022 “Availabilty award”, assigned every six months by Opensignal, the leading independent company for evaluating the experience of mobile telephony users. The Opensignal surveys placed it in first place iliad in the ranking of operators by mobile network availability, calculated on the basis of the time spent by users connected to a 3G, 4G or 5G network.

“Per iliad 2022 was another year of growth and innovation – he has declared Benedetto Levi, Chief Executive Officer of iliad Italia – The important result achieved allows us to continue to look to the future with foresight and great enthusiasm. We are meeting our commitments by ensuring transparency and clarity in all our activities. For 2023 we want to continue to be alongside deour users with the best technologies and with offers without surprises and without hidden costs, the distinctive features that have made us the standard bearer of transparency in Italy”.

Environmental Social Governance (ESG)

With the aim of connecting people and territories in a sustainable way, iliad in Italy it has accelerated its commitment on ESG matters thanks to the implementation of concrete actions.

In the area of ​​environmental sustainability, the Energy Optimization Plan was announced in October 2022, which contains actions aimed mainly at making consumption more efficient. A concrete example is the night-time switch-off of some frequencies on the mobile network which makes it possible to obtain reductions from 5 to almost 10% of the direct energy consumption of each radio site involved without altering the service offered to users. In the context of social sustainability, on the other hand, iliad it continued to promote vocational training projects and made a concrete contribution to the elimination of educational inequalities.



The company’s sustainability strategy is part of a broader process undertaken as early as 2021 by the Group, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality for direct emissions by 2035 and to increasingly include ESG issues along the entire supply chain. value.

The results of the iliad Group



The group iliadthe sixth largest mobile operator in Europe, continues to record widespread growth in number of users, turnover and EBITDAaL in all reference countries with Play in Poland, Free in France and iliad in Italy. In 2022 there was a turnover of 8.4 billion euros and an EBITDAaL growing by 12% to 3.3 billion euros, with almost 46 million users, compared to the 43 million recorded at the end of 2021, and a profit at the end of the period of 758 million euros, up by 44.1%.