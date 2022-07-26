International Online News (Reporter Hu Xiaomeng): On July 25th, the 2022 2022 event was jointly organized by China Central Radio and Television International Online and Inner Mongolia, Hubei, Henan, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Anhui, Shandong and other places. The online international communication activity of “Pick-in China · The Most Beautiful Landmark” was officially launched in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Internet celebrity bloggers from the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Georgia, Guatemala, Thailand, South Korea and other countries, leaders of the Cyberspace Administration of Hubei, Jiangsu, Shanxi, Anhui, Shandong and other places, and representatives of relevant departments and media attended the launching ceremony.

Culture is wonderful because of exchanges, and people’s hearts are blind because of knowing each other. Culture can play a role in improving people’s mutual understanding and friendship. The 2022 “Pick-in China·The Most Beautiful Landmark” online international communication event will focus on five themes of “Yangtze River Culture”, “Yellow River Culture”, “Grand Canal Culture”, “Ice and Snow Culture” and “National Culture”. Select a group of cultural landmarks with unique local characteristics and differences between China and foreign countries for offline check-in. Through the unique perspective of Internet celebrity bloggers, show the unique and splendid Chinese culture to the world, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote civilization. mutual learning.

The person in charge of the Network Communication Bureau of the State Internet Information Office said in his speech that “the most beautiful landmarks” are not only a concentrated display of China‘s economic and social development achievements in the new era, but also a cultural symbol that condenses the Chinese spirit and demonstrates China‘s self-confidence. He hoped that through this event, Internet celebrity bloggers can use an international vision and international expression to record China‘s rapid development achievements and show the world a real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.

Fan Jianping, President of China Central Radio and Television International Online, said in his speech that this event invites foreign Internet celebrities to check in China‘s most beautiful landmarks, check in Chinese traditional culture, and check in China‘s ecological civilization construction. benefit.

In his speech, Fu Lei, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and director of the Office of the Internet Information Office, warmly invited Chinese and foreign friends to check in in Inner Mongolia. He pointed out that today’s Inner Mongolia is blazing a new path of high-quality development with ecological priority and green development as the guide, and is striving to protect the green, blue and pure northern Xinjiang of the motherland.

“I very much hope to visit the culture of Inner Mongolia, understand the characteristics of the ethnic group here, feel the achievements of local modernization development, and experience a different China.” Taoman from Georgia expressed her expectations for this punch-in trip in her speech on behalf of the Internet celebrity blogger. She said that she will share the story of her punching process with overseas netizens, so that they can experience the unique charm of Chinese culture together.

At the launching ceremony, the leaders of the relevant local Cyberspace Administration of The prelude to the event “China‘s Most Beautiful Landmarks” kicked off. In the first stop of the event, Ordos, the Internet celebrity bloggers will go to the Ordos grassland, Kubuqi Shafeng Green Valley, Qixing Lake Herdsman Village, Xiangshawan, and the Yellow River Grand Canyon tourist area. , large deserts, large lakes and the scenic spots of the Yellow River, experience the historical heritage and humanistic feelings of the bright northern Xinjiang at close range, appreciate the unique folk customs and charm of northern China, and perceive Ordos, a warm world in all directions and angles. City.

Next, Internet celebrity bloggers will also enter Jiangsu, Shanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Shandong, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang and other places to experience the “most beautiful landmarks” of China‘s Xingluo Yunbu through on-the-spot check-in, and use lenses and words to show the world Show beautiful China, and promote the exchange, mutual learning, and mutual understanding between Chinese culture and the world‘s multiculturalism. The event will run until December.

