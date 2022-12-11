Original Title: The 2022 China-Pakistan National Concert Plays a New Movement of China-Pakistan Cultural Exchange

China News Service, Shijiazhuang, December 9th (Li Xiaowei Hao Ye) The 2022 China-Pakistan National Concert “Music Exchange and People-to-People Bonding” co-sponsored by the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Pakistan will be played in the “cloud” on the evening of the 9th. ring. Wang Rongli, member of the party group and deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Farina Mazar, permanent secretary of the National Heritage and Cultural Agency of Pakistan, attended the event and delivered speeches.

The concert lasted about 80 minutes, mainly featuring classic Chinese folk music, and invited Pakistani traditional musical instrument players to perform on the same stage (synchronized online), aiming to spread and inherit Chinese excellent culture, promote cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, and open up foreign culture in Hebei Province Exchange new channels, jointly disseminate outstanding national traditional music works, and promote the innovation and development of the world‘s music industry.

Wang Rongli, member of the party group and deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said in her speech that China and Pakistan have always trusted, understood and supported each other and are all-weather friends. The Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism attaches great importance to cultural exchanges with Pakistan, and has long-term close cooperation with the China Cultural Center in Pakistan. During the Spring Festival of 2020, the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism sent a Hebei art troupe including dance, acrobatics, and folk music to Pakistan to participate in the “Happy Spring Festival, Beautiful Hebei” cultural performance and intangible cultural heritage exhibition activities, which were well received by the local people . This year, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China’s “ministerial-provincial cooperation” plan, an annual cultural exchange and tourism promotion partnership has been established. It is hoped that through co-hosting this concert, China-Pakistan cultural exchanges will be further promoted, and the dissemination and development of excellent national traditional music will be promoted.

Farina Mazar, Permanent Secretary of the National Heritage and Cultural Agency of Pakistan, said that the friendship between Pakistan and China has been tested and strengthened over time. The two countries are not only close neighbors, but also have very close ties in various fields. The two sides have carried out a large number of fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the fields of art education, literature and culture.

The concert was jointly performed by the National Orchestra of the Hebei Provincial Song and Dance Theater, the National Performing Arts Troupe of the National Arts Council of Pakistan, and Pakistani traditional musical instrument players. ) is the support unit for this event.

The Chinese repertoire of the concert includes the national orchestral music “Celebration Overture”, the representative work of Hebei blowing songs “Dazao”, the guzheng and drum ensemble “Fighting the Typhoon”, the erhu and cello ensemble “Why Are Flowers So Red”, the national orchestral music Song “Silk Road” and so on. The Pakistani side presented to the audience such repertoires as the traditional Pakistani folk songs played on the Rawafuqin and the Tabla drum, the Santur music “Smile of Joy in the Heart”, the bansuri music “Herlanja”, and the Sindhi beads. Two dance programs, including Ma dance. The two parties also jointly presented the Chinese folk song “Jasmine” and the theme song “Drizzle Rain” of the Pakistani film “Cuckoo”. Through cooperative performances, they promoted cultural exchanges and jointly spread outstanding national traditional music works.

It is reported that Hebei Province attaches great importance to foreign cultural exchanges. In September 2021, the Hebei Provincial People’s Government and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China will co-host the first “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Art Festival, which has had a wide-ranging impact at home and abroad. In recent years, based on traditional Chinese festivals and characteristic cultural activities, Hebei has carried out a series of cultural and tourism promotion activities such as “Happy Spring Festival, Beautiful Hebei” and “Hebei Culture Week” in dozens of countries, which have effectively promoted cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.