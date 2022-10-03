

The 2022 Nobel Prize will be announced today



China News Service, October 3. According to the official website of the Nobel Prize, the 2022 Nobel Prize will be announced one after another from October 3 to 10.

Among them, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be announced on October 3 at the earliest; the Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced on October 4; the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on October 5; the Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6; The Economics Prize was announced on October 10.

This year’s prize is SEK 10 million. The annual Nobel Prize ceremony is often held on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the Swedish chemist and inventor Nobel.

