Published by AgCom the report of the 2022 Campaign on the speed of mobile networks in 45 cities

The average value of the download speed, for the static measurements, is approximately 268 Mbps, while the upload speed is approximately 49 Mbps. Considering the urban dynamic measurements, the average value of the download speed is approximately 169 Mbps and about 39 Mbps upload.

This is what emerges from the report of the drive te 2022 campaignst, published today on the website of the Misura Internet Mobile project www.misurainternetmobile.it, which surveyed the performance of mobile networks, including 5G technology, according to the principle of the “best technology” available at the different measuring pointscarried out between September and November of this year in 45 Italian cities by the Ugo Bordoni Foundation, an independent entity appointed by the Communications Regulatory Authority.

The overall calculations on the networks of the three operators TIM, Vodafone and Wind Tre highlight a significant improvement in measured performance compared to the measurement campaign conducted last year, due to the inclusion of 5G in the calculation of general statistics.

In particular (in order of the maximum download valuendr):

In the city of Milanothe download speed is 357 Mbpsthe upload one of 63 Mbps, compared to 76 Mbps and 32 Mbps of the 2021 campaign. In the city of Torinothe download speed is 315 Mbps, while the upload speed is 53 Mbps, compared to 82 Mbps and 35 Mbps in the 2021 campaign. In the city of Bari, the download speed is 291 Mbps, while the upload speed is 53 Mbps, compared to the 91 Mbps and 38 Mbps of the 2021 campaign. In the city of Bologna, the download speed is 291 Mbps, while the upload speed is 43 Mbps, compared to 126 Mbps and 38 Mbps in the 2021 campaign. In the city of Halfi, the download speed is 251 Mbps, the upload speed is 47 Mbps, compared to 54 Mbps and 29 Mbps in the 2021 campaign. In the city of Firenzedownload speed is 245 Mbps, upload speed is 49 Mbps, compared to 83 Mbps and 30 Mbps in the 2021 campaign. In the city of Palermo, download speed is 215 Mbps, upload speed is 43 Mbps, compared to 63 Mbps and 28 Mbps in the 2021 campaign. In the city of Roma download speed is 205 Mbpsthe upload one of 40 Mbps, compared to 71 Mbps and 29 Mbps of the 2021 campaign.

By the end of February 2023, still on the website www.misurainternetmobile.it, they will be comparative data also published, consultable through the appropriate cartographic application-