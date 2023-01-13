(Original title: 2023 Davos Economic Forum will open next week, what are the highlights of this forum under the headwind situation?)

News from the Financial Associated Press on January 13 (edited by Zhou Ziyi)The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland will be held next week. At that time, heads of state, business leaders, political scientists and economics awards will gather together to discuss problems in the world economy, promote international economic cooperation and comminicate.

The forum will open next Monday (16th) and will continue until Friday.

WEF President Borge Brende (Borge Brende) pointed out that “this forum will be held in the most complex geopolitical and economic context in decades.”

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab revealed this week, “The theme of this conference is ‘Collaborating in a Fragmented World‘”。

Who will be attending?

According to Brende, the participants of the forum will include at least 52 heads of state (more than half of them are from Europe), nearly 400 government ministers and policy makers, 600 corporate CEOs, as well as a series of media, non-governmental organizations, etc. government organizations and academics. Brende described this as a “record number of participants”.

Heads of government and institutions in attendance included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Christalina Georg Erkieva and others.

Business leaders include Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Orit Gadiesh, chairman of Bain & Company, and Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also plans to attend the forum, according to media reports.

What to watch?

The agenda includes hundreds of public sessions, in addition to many private sessions during the Forum.

expectedRussia-Ukraine conflictand its knock-on impact on global energy and defense policy, will be prominent themes at the five-day conference.

It is reported that several Ukrainian ministers and military leaders will form a large delegation, and they may lobby Western countries to provide Ukraine with more weapons and financial support at the meeting.

And Russia may not have an official representation at WEF, the biggest change since 2021.

climate changeIt will also be the top topic of the forum. Participants are expected to discuss relevant details, paving the way for the 28th United Nations climate summit (COP28) to be held on November 30 this year. COP28 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil country in the Middle East.

Some activists are planning to use the forum as an opportunity to remind rich countries and energy companies to fund energy transitions in developing countries and pay for the damage caused by natural disasters.

In addition, it is expected that various topics such as globalization and development, economic innovation, green technology, and promotion of diversity will be covered in the WEF conference.