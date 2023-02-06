In one of the best editions of recent years, the winners of the Grammy 2023 were announced on Sunday, February 5th in two different ceremonies with dozens of categories from different genres. The noble categories were announced live hosted by (great) comedian Trevor Noah.

Leading with nine nominations, Beyoncé won four (Dance Recording “Break My Soul”, Dance Album “Renaissance”, Traditional R&B Performance “Plastic Off the Sofa” and R&B Song “Cuff It”). With 32 wins, she became the most awarded artist in Grammy history. However, she again lost Album of the Year (four chances without a win). The winner was Harry Styles “Harry’s House”, which also won for Pop Album and Non-Classical Engineered Album.

Record of the Year went to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”. Fun and emotional, she gave one of the best speeches at the party. It also won Mixed Recording.

Surprising everyone (including the winner), the Song of the Year was “Just Like That”, by veteran Bonnie Raitt. It also won Performance and American Song (whatever that means).

Despite Brazil holding its breath waiting to hear Anitta’s name as Artista Revelação, jazz singer Samara Joy was awarded. She also won Jazz Album “Linger Awhile”. Here’s the thing: Samara has a beautiful voice. It follows the tradition of other great jazz singers, however, it follows the formula. Anitta’s victory would sound more modern and daring.

With seven nominations, Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance. With the victory, she secured awards for the four albums released (“19”, in 2008, “21”, in 2011, “25”, in 2015 and “30”, in 2021).

The single “Unholy” earned the award for Best Duo/Group Performance for the British Sam Smith and for the German Kim Petras. She became the first Grammy-awarded trans artist.

In the transition from folk singer, Brandi Carlile won Rock Performance and Song “Broken Horses” and Americana Album “In These Silent Days”.

Viola Davis became the 18th member of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners) with the Audio Book Narration Award for her book “Finding Me”.

Taylor Swift won Best Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.