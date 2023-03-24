Home World The 2023 national windsurfer team returns to Cagliari, “Gianfranco Gessa Trophy” on Saturday and Sunday 25 and 26 March
World

The 2023 national windsurfer team returns to Cagliari, “Gianfranco Gessa Trophy” on Saturday and Sunday 25 and 26 March

by admin
The 2023 national windsurfer team returns to Cagliari, “Gianfranco Gessa Trophy” on Saturday and Sunday 25 and 26 March

by albaria.org – 1 hour ago

by Guido Amato Next weekend the “Trofeo Gianfranco Gessa” will be held for the fourth consecutive year in the waters of the “Golfo degli Angeli”, won last year by Marco Ferrera from Palermo in front of Andrea Marchesi and Luca…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The 2023 national windsurfer team returns to Cagliari, “Trofeo Gianfranco Gessa” on Saturday and Sunday 25 and 26 March appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper albaria.org».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kiev: "Russian humanitarian convoy kidnapped in Mariupol". Biden: new sanctions to 300 members of the Duma

You may also like

A US contractor was killed by a drone...

Mattarella alarm on Pnrr: now “get to the...

Udinese Market | They say Marino has found...

NOFX add a third date to their visit...

Lightning again Miona Marković plays the singer |...

Partizan in Top 8 Euroleague calculations | Sport

In Utah, minors will need parental consent to...

New shipwreck with 34 missing, a thousand migrants...

Fight against illegal telemarketing, official Code of Conduct

“His Lips Were Red as Red as the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy