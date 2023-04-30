Home » The 2023 summer season in Montenegro will fail due to a lack of manpower | Info
The summer season in Montenegro will be over before it starts if this country does not solve the problem with the lack of manpower.

Source: Profimedia

Businessmen from the tourism sector in They point out to Montenegro that the summer season will end before it begins if the country does not find a solution to the lack of workers.

Montenegrin hoteliers managed to find a “straw of salvation” and arrange the arrival of workers from Asian and African countries through agencies in Belgrade, but the Government, as it is claimed, vetoed that decision, writes primorski.me. Dozens of workers from Nepal were supposed to start working on the coast in Montenegro from May, but they were sent back this Sunday, which is why hoteliers are forced to cancel the arrival of groups of tourists. Hoteliers also state that their earnings are not so much that they can pay seasonal workers the salaries they have in Croatia.

“We have a big problem with hiring labor from abroad – India, Nepal, Cameroon, because the state does not provide it for us, they have already vetoed it. However, some companies from abroad bring them. Unfortunately, this season will fail if we don’t have foreign workers. At the moment, we do not have the possibility to pay local labor force, because, for example, a cook is asking for two to three thousand euros“, stated the president of the Association of Hotels of Montenegro, Nikola Pejović.

Branko Vukmanović, a hotelier from Čanj, points out that he spoke with the Minister of Tourism Goran Đurović on this occasion and that he received information that the Government does not have the possibility of connecting with India and Nepal and securing employment, but that they are aware that such workers already exist.

“We at the Bar were not approved to hire maids, kitchen staff, cooks from Nepal. In the meantime, we have invested so much money, and Montenegro refuses to receive them. We also talked to people from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and they told us that they do not have the government’s consent. We will still wait to see if the Government will react, even though the season has already started, and if we are not allowed to hire that workforce, hoteliers and businessmen will be forced to block the Sozin tunnel. It seems like that’s the only way we’d get a reaction“, said Vukmanović.

Stevo Novaković, a hotelier from Čanj, says that they are not running away from the labor force in the surrounding area, but there is a shortage of labor force for them as well as for us. “Those who used to come from the surrounding area are no longer there today“, Novaković points out.

Hotelier Rajko Petranović explained why there are no more workers from the surrounding area and why everyone is going to Croatia. “They go because they have a stronger clientele than we do, because agencies and tour operators bring more paying guests, make contracts with tour operators. That cannot be done here because Montenegro has no infrastructure. For example, it takes a guest three hours to get from Tivat to Bar in the season. Of course, we can’t get those guests at the moment, but those with lower paying power and we can’t pay the workers at that price like in Croatia,” Petranović said.

