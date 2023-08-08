The 2023 Women’s World Cup: a great game at the rendezvous – Mes mots ma passion

The group stage of the 9th Women’s World Cup has just ended. As announced, the show is on. Under no match, we were bored. There is a lot of commitment, passion and play. The players give their all in every match. For them, playing for their country is priceless. This edition is already historic! I’m going to tell you why.

African selections: 3 women’s teams qualified out of 4 in the running.

Kudos to Nigeria who qualified in a group of death with two favorites of the competition, Australia (host country) and Canada, reigning Olympic champion. Nigerian player Oshoala became the first African player in history to score in 3 editions of the World Cup.

Congratulations to the Moroccans who qualified in a difficult group. The group is made up of Germany, which has won 2 world cups, reigning European vice-champion, with Colombia and South Korea. For a first participation in a World Cup, they have already written history with 2 victories and a defeat. Congratulations to the South Africans who also qualified. Africa has done more than the eternal figuration and it is to be welcomed.

Brazil, Germany and Canada eliminated from entry

This is the first time in history that Germany has been eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage. Canada and Brazil are also eliminated, although they had been announced as favorites for the final victory. Colombia surprised Germany (I was a little sad for Alexandra Popp), Japan corrected Spain with the double golden ball Alexia Putellas and the Australians eliminated Canada with a titanic match that will remain forever in their story. Even in the absence of their captain Sam Kerr, still injured, they did it.

International retirement for Brazilian Marta and Canadian Sinclair

Marta, 37, and Sinclair, 40, have announced their international retirement following the elimination of their respective selections. These are the two big names in women’s football worldwide. Marta is often presented as the best player in history, with a participation in 5 World Cups, top scorer in World Cups with 17 achievements, best FIFA player from 2006 to 2010 and in 2018, to name a few. part of his track record.

Sinclair, for her part, holds the record for women’s caps with over 300 caps and around 200 goals scored. It’s the end of two careers that have inspired millions of girls around the world.

Portrait of Marta (Brazil) – France Info video for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Portrait of Sinclair (Canada) – France Info video for the 2019 Women’s World Cup

Still favorites in this edition?

While there are only 16 matches left out of the 64 in the competition, I can dare to say that there are always favorites even if the exploit of a team considered as outsiders is possible. Japan, England, the Netherlands, the USA and France are, in my eyes, serious candidates for the final title. Knockout matches are decided on details such as experience, ability to manage pressure, possession of top players accustomed to high level (including playing extra time and taking penalties). I could be wrong and it wouldn’t matter. That’s the beauty of football. It is a sport. It is not an exact science like mathematics.

Great game all the way

Even though 16 teams have already been eliminated, all produced good play. I still remember the incredible match the Portuguese played against the American World Champions. If they had scored one small goal late in the game, the Americans would be eliminated by now. No team was ridiculous. Whether it was Zambia, New Zealand, Ireland or Panama, all got wet even when playing knowing they were already knocked out, scoring the first goals in their country’s history in the competition. New Zealand, Portugal, the Philippines and Zambia even won the first victory in their country’s history.

Women’s football continues to evolve

Women’s football has evolved so much in recent years… It’s not by chance. Many countries have invested in the field and FIFA continues to support the development of the discipline. The refereeing is professional and so far there have been no criticisms. Even if New Zealand co-organizer of the competition is already eliminated, the competition attracts more and more the public under the screens, in the stadiums and the fan zones in the participating countries.

I appreciated emotion of many girls when singing the national anthems or celebrating goals. Football is much more than sport for them. It is the commitment of a lifetime, it is the daily passion, it is the love of work that they have chosen. Women’s football has evolved and will continue to evolve if we make the necessary efforts and invest where necessary. You will find at the end of this post the program for the rest of the competition.

Switzerland – Spain 🇨🇭🇪🇸

Japan – Norway 🇯🇵🇳🇴

Netherlands – South Africa 🇳🇱🇿🇦

Sweden – United States 🇸🇪🇺🇸

Australia – Denmark 🇦🇺🇩🇰

England-Nigeria 🇬🇧🇳🇬

France – Morocco 🇫🇷🇲🇦

Colombia – Jamaica 🇨🇴🇯🇲#FIFAWomensWorldCup

