The 2024 Grammy Nominees – MONDO MODA

Taylor Swift, Billy Eilish, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and the soundtrack for the film “Barbie” are the highlights among the nominees for the Grammy 2024, which will be delivered on February 4th. The Grammy academy released its lists this Friday, November 10th.

Three new categories are new to the edition: Best African music performance, Best alternative jazz album and Best Pop Dance recording.

Album of the Year

Boygenius, “The Record”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste, “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

SZA, “SOS”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste, “Worship”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste, “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

New artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group

Miley Cyrus com Brandi Carlile, “Thousand Miles”

Lana Del Rey with Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

Labrinth com Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone”

Sza com Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the machine”

Taylor Swift com Ice Spice, “Karma”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemisty”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

Ed Sheeran, “-”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Best Pop/Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake, “Loading”

Disclosure, “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred again.., “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, “Rumble”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake, “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

The Chemical Brothers, “For That Beautiful Feeling”

Fred again.., “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)”

Kx5, “Kx5?

Skrillex, “Quest for Fire”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters, “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet, “Starcatcher”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age, “In Times New Roman…”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones, “Angry”

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas, “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Metallica, “Eternal Light”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, “The Car”

Boygenius, “The Record”

Gorillaz, “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays, “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys, “Body Paint”

Boygenius, “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper Feat SiR & Alex Isley “Back To Love”

Coco James “ICU”

Victoria Monét “How Does It Make you Feel”

SZA “Kill Bill”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface Feat Coco Jones “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon “Lucky”

Victoria Monét Feat Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét “Hollywood”

PJ Morton Feat Susan Carol “Good Morning”

SZA “Love Language”

Best R&B Song

“Angel” Hall

“Back To Love” Robert Glasper Feat SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” Coco Jones

“Snooze” SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Since I Have a Lover” 6Lack

“The Love Album: Off The Grid” Diddy

“Nova” Terrace Martin e James Fauntleroy

“The Age Of Pleasure” Janelle Monáe

“SOS” SZA

Best R&B Album

“Girls Night Out” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You Coco James

“Special Occasion” Emily King

“Jaguar II” Victoria Monét

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP” Summer Walker

Best Urban Music Album

Rauw Alexander, “Saturn”

Karol G, “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”

Tainy, “Data”

Best Soundtrack for Visual Media

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua, “Barbie World”

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up”

Ryan Gosling, “I’m Just Ken”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias, “Quietude”

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, “My Heart Speaks”

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, “Vox Humana”

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, “Comet”

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, “The Art of Bolero Vol. 2?”

