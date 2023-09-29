The 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings have been released, with Oxford University taking the top spot for the eighth consecutive year. The rankings were announced at the World Academic Summit on September 27, Beijing time.

This year’s rankings come from the four major authoritative institutions: ARWU, QS, USNews, and Times Higher Education. While USNews has not yet released their rankings, their authority has been questioned in recent years. Times Higher Education remains a highly respected and credible ranking institution.

This year, the ranking evaluated over 2,700 universities from 127 countries. In the end, 1,904 universities from 108 countries were included in the list, making it the most inclusive and diverse ranking to date. The rankings were based on over 16.5 million studies and input from over 68,000 academics.

The methodology of this year’s ranking has been updated, with the addition of new indicators such as “Outbound exchange students.” The performance indicators are divided into five aspects: Teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry.

In the top 10 of the rankings, Oxford University retained its number one position for the eighth year in a row. Stanford University moved up to second place, followed by MIT in third place. Harvard fell two places to fourth, and Cambridge dropped from third to fifth place.

In terms of the overall rankings, the United States continued to dominate with 36 universities in the top 100. The United Kingdom had 11 universities on the list, while China saw a significant increase with 86 universities making the ranking. Tsinghua University ranked first in Asia and 12th worldwide, with Peking University close behind at 14th place.

Canada’s overall ranking saw a downward trend, with only three universities in the top 100. The University of Toronto led the way for Canada, followed by the University of British Columbia and McGill University.

While rankings are often critiqued, they still hold importance for students and institutions. The rankings provide a valuable reference for those pursuing an academic path and can impact the perception and funding of universities.

Overall, the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings have confirmed the continued excellence of Oxford University and highlighted the strength of universities in the United States and China.

