The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, the number of confirmed cases in Beijing colleges and universities has surged, and the epidemic has spread across the country. (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

[See China September 14, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, but the new crown epidemic is severe again. The CCP has always implemented strict zero-clearing, and recently new terms such as “global static management” have appeared. It is reported that at least 33 cities are currently in partial or full “static management” and travel is restricted, affecting more than 65 million residents.

The top 20 are approaching, and the number of confirmed cases in Beijing colleges and universities has surged

According to Beijing’s report on September 14, Beijing added 18 local confirmed cases on the 13th, including 16 students from Beijing University of Chemical Technology and Communication University of China, of which 2 were students from Beijing University of Chemical Technology Changping Campus; 14 confirmed cases were Communication University of China student. Another 2 confirmed cases live in Xiaokang Jiayuan in Daxing District and Hongxin Jiayuan in Chaoyang District.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and there have been a series of cluster epidemics in universities and colleges in Beijing, with a total of more than 100 cases. Since September 6, clusters of epidemics have occurred in three schools in Beijing. Up to now, a total of 50 cases of infection have been reported in Changping Campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology, a total of 18 cases have been reported in the Middle School Affiliated to Minzu University of China, and a total of 28 cases have been reported in the Communication University of China.

Beijing officials require the city to return to work and school with a 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate from September 13. At the same time, it also requires those returning to Beijing not to have meals or gatherings within 7 days after arriving in Beijing, and to carry out 2 inspections for 3 days.

Epidemic spread in Beijing, Hebei Sanhe “global static management”4 days

However, the epidemic in Beijing has spread to surrounding cities. In the early morning of September 13, Sanhe City, Hebei Province, due to a case of infection, the local high-standard announced that the entire region would be under 4-day silent management. Except for epidemic prevention personnel and public service enterprises, others were suspended or restricted access.

According to the Sanhe City Epidemic Prevention and Control Team, Hebei Province, on September 13, a nucleic acid test of a Beijing-associate close contact person was positive, and a number of other people exposed in Beijing’s epidemic-related sites had movement tracks in Sanhe, posing the risk of epidemic transmission. Therefore, it was decided to carry out a four-day “silent management” for the whole region from 6:00 on the 13th, and to carry out four consecutive rounds of nucleic acid testing for all employees.

Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs chief China economist Shan Hui and others wrote in a report released on September 13 that maintaining stability will be the most mainstream discussion on the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Therefore, Chinese officials will strengthen the control of the epidemic in the near future, especially in the surrounding areas of Beijing.

The report also predicts that in the next month, more places around Beijing will adopt silent management, officials will require citizens to undergo nucleic acid testing more frequently, and continue to tighten restrictions on domestic travel.

In this regard, some Chinese netizens criticized the official global silent management, which is simply abusing prevention and control.

Nucleic acid testing in Tianjin

In addition to Hebei, Beijing, which has a population of more than 13 million, also announced that it will start nucleic acid testing across the city on September 15.

The Tianjin Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters announced that all people living in Tianjin should keep still in the place of residence before sampling, and arrive at the designated area in an orderly manner according to the unified deployment of the prevention and control headquarters of each district and the organization and arrangement of the streets (towns) and communities (villages). Nucleic acid testing is carried out at the location, and no one is left or one person is missed.

“Static management” in Korla, Xinjiang7 days

In addition, according to the WeChat public account of “Korla Zero Distance”, the Xinjiang Korla City Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters also issued an announcement on September 12, and Xinjiang Korla City will implement temporary static management measures for seven days from 10 am on the 12th.

According to the announcement, a positive case was detected in Jiuding Market on the evening of the 10th, and environmental sampling was positive. New cases appeared in several low-risk communities on the 11th. There are many uncertain factors, bringing new challenges to the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Great challenge.

Epidemic spreads across the country

The official website of the National Health Commission of China announced that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 13, 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported a total of 1,062 new cases of COVID-19. Among them, 196 new local confirmed cases, mainly including 127 cases in Sichuan, 18 cases in Beijing, 10 cases in Shandong, 8 cases in Tibet, and 7 cases in Inner Mongolia. There were 762 local asymptomatic infections, mainly 246 in Guizhou, 129 in Tibet, 83 in Sichuan, and 55 in Jiangxi.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, after the authorities in Guiyang implemented strict anti-epidemic measures, in addition to the reported incidents of reselling and grabbing vegetables, people were also required to line up on the streets for nucleic acid screening in the early morning. For being forced to queue up to do nucleic acid in the early morning, the people shouted that they couldn’t bear it.

