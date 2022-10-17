[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 17, 2022]The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened on the morning of the 16th. In Xi Jinping’s oral report, the part involving Taiwan was “rehearsal”, but he put the prevention of foreign support for Taiwan in the important location. Look at the analysis of scholars.

Ming Juzheng, honorary professor of the Department of Politics at National Taiwan University: “‘Never promise to renounce the use of force’, (the CCP) has said this for decades and has not changed it, so of course they have made it clearer in the past. It said that we said we would not give up the use of force , not aimed at Taiwan compatriots, but aimed at ‘foreign intervention’, but this word is a little loose now, we will see what to say later.”

“When his third term is a little more stable, he (Xi) will move forward quickly, that is, he will have a stronger sense of urgency for cross-strait issues. Of course, I believe that the United States and Europe have noticed this. So it was warned again and again.”

Political commentator Wang Hao: “(Xi’s confrontation with Taiwan) repeats the old tune, which is basically a white paper by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. In his speech, (Xi) omitted the “one country, two systems Taiwan plan” and the 1992 consensus, which are commonly used measures. because he thinks this is not the point at all. Putting this ‘opposition of foreign forces’ interference in the Taiwan issue’ into a very important position, it was relatively less obvious before, so I think this time it may be aimed at, (President of the United States) Pei (Pei) Losey came to Taiwan to visit, the United States will pass a series of bills to support Taiwan, and then the seven G7 countries will issue a joint statement to support Taiwan. But what specific measures can it take to counteract the behavior of these countries to support Taiwan? We have to wait and see.”

“The CCP’s policy toward Taiwan is not adjusted according to the timeline of the election in Taiwan or the election in the United States. In the past, Mao Zedong pursued the policy of attacking Taiwan, then Deng Xiaoping pursued the policy of buying Taiwan to deceive Taiwan. Xi Jinping’s policy of cheating and fighting, and the policy of cheating and fighting is now gradually tilted towards attacking Taiwan. They still hope to instigate such pro-China (Communist) forces or the fifth column within Taiwan to echo them of such ‘unified’ policies and words and deeds.”

Wang Hongren, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Chenggong University: “(The CCP) this time, the target of this relatively large message is mainly Western countries, and there are also some ‘foreign forces’, including Japan and other countries that cooperate with Western countries.”

