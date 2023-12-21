Home » The 24th edition of the Carthage Theater Days begins under the sign of commitment and innovation – Les Murmures de Ouaga
The festivities of Carthage Theater Days began on December 2, 2023 at the Municipal Theater of Tunis, thus inaugurating the 24th edition of the festival which celebrates its 40th anniversary under the evocative theme “Theatre… life”.

As part of a partnership between the National Establishment for the Promotion of Festivals and Cultural and Artistic Events (ENPFMCA) of Tunisia and the Association Nord Ouest Cultures (promoter of the platform www.noocultures.info and coordinator of the pan-African and multidisciplinary network CRITIQUES AFRICAINES), I was selected to cover the 24th session of the Carthage Theater Daysfrom December 2 to 10, 2023 in Tunis.

The inaugural brilliance of this memorable edition was marked by the performance of the show entitled “Finale”, a daring fusion of circus arts and choreography, adorned with scenographic elements in the colors of the Palestinian flag. A symbolic artistic gesture expressing vibrant support for the Palestinian people and their resistance to the brutal Zionist aggression against Gaza.

Moez Mrabet and theater in action

Moez Mrabet, director of the festival, opened the ceremonies by introducing the inspiring slogan “In the theater we live… With art we resist”, thus underlining the festival’s commitment to just causes and human dignity, in particular the Palestinian cause. This exceptional edition coincides with the 40th anniversary of the National Theater, adding a special dimension to the event.

Moez Mrabet, the director of the festival opened the ceremony by introducing the inspiring slogan “In the theater we live… With art we resist”. Photo credit: Carthage Theater Days Facebook Page.

Moving tribute and deserved distinctions

The inauguration was punctuated by the presentation of the different sections of the festival and the jury of the official competition. However, a moving moment followed with the delivery of a well-deserved posthumous tribute to eminent figures from the theatrical world, such as Moncef Charfeddine, Mohamed Kadous, Abdelghani Ben Tara, Rim Hamrouni, and Lassad Mehwachi.

Honorary distinctions were also awarded to notable figures from the international theater world, including Abdelraouf Basti (Tunisia), Hanan Haj Ali (Lebanon), Amin Zendagani (Iran), Elham Hamidi (Iran), Yaya Coulibaly (Mali), Nejia Ouerghi (Tunisia), and Hala Sarhan (Egypt).

Yaya Coulibaly, the Malian puppeteer honored for his exceptional work in theatrical art. Photo credit: the Carthage Theater Days Facebook Page.

A promising edition: diversity, education and new features

This 24th edition promises a rich and diverse theatrical experience, bringing together shows from 28 different countries. Beyond artistic performances, the festival offers a range of lectures and training workshops, highlighting its commitment to theater education and cultural exchange.

As a new addition, the festival is inaugurating the first-ever theater market, an initiative aimed at promoting theater production and following emerging trends in the entertainment world. The vibrant atmosphere of creativity and exchange testifies to the continuing importance of the Carthage Theater Days festival in the international cultural landscape.

