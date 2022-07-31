The 24th World AIDS Conference China Satellite Conference was successfully held

Guangming Net News (Reporter Pang Cong)From July 29th to August 2nd, the 24th World AIDS Conference hosted by the International AIDS Society was held in Canada, calling for re-engagement in AIDS issues and following science. The World AIDS Conference is currently the largest conference on AIDS in the world. During the period, with the support of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Association of Preventive Medicine successfully held the “China AIDS” on July 30, 17:45-19:15 Canada time (Beijing time, July 31, 05:45-07:15). Ending the Journey, Community Cooperation and Empowerment”, the China-specific satellite conference shared the experience of China‘s AIDS prevention and control work with representatives from all over the world.

Feng Zijian, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, Director of the Asia Pacific Liaison Office of the World Public Health Alliance, and Secretary General of the United Nations Consultative Life Sciences and Human Health Committee of the China Association for Science and Technology, presided over the opening ceremony

Feng Zijian, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, Director of the Office of the AIDS Prevention Fund Management Committee of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, and Secretary General of the United Nations Consultative Life Sciences and Human Health Committee of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, presided over the opening ceremony of the satellite conference. Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General of WHO, and Taoufik Bakkali, Acting Director of UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. Secretary-General Feng Zijian first extended a warm welcome to the participants, followed by the significant improvement of the public’s awareness of AIDS prevention and treatment, the gradual improvement of the AIDS prevention and treatment service system and capacity, the remarkable achievements in prevention and treatment in key areas, the support of social organizations to effectively participate in AIDS prevention and control, and the continuous strengthening of science and technology. In five aspects of innovation, it comprehensively introduced the major achievements of China‘s AIDS prevention and control work.

World Health Organization Assistant Director-General Ren Minghui delivering a speech

Ren Minghui, Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization, affirmed China‘s contribution to AIDS prevention and control in his speech. In his speech, he mentioned that China has maintained close cooperation with international organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNAIDS, and is committed to providing high-quality AIDS prevention and treatment services. In the past few years, many organizations such as the Chinese Association of Preventive Medicine, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the China Association for the Prevention and Treatment of STDs and AIDS have carried out various AIDS prevention activities. These activities have achieved remarkable results in eliminating AIDS, controlling syphilis and mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B. Finally, Ren Minghui said that the World Health Organization hopes to continue to strengthen its partnership with China to jointly advance the United Nations’ goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030.

Address by Taoufik Bakkali, Acting Director of UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

In his speech, Taoufik Bakkali, Acting Director of the UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, said that according to a report released by UNAIDS, as of 2021, there will be 6 million people living with HIV in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has continued to expand testing coverage, diagnostic coverage, treatment coverage, and viral suppression coverage, and introduced innovative approaches such as oral pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis, HIV self-testing, and online interventions. Among them, China‘s contribution is outstanding. The Chinese Government’s Social Organization Participation in AIDS Prevention and Control Fund (CAFNGO) established in 2015 strongly supports community participation in AIDS prevention work, providing prevention, testing, treatment and care for key groups, even in the crisis of the new crown outbreak. At this moment, the community organizations supported by CAFNGO continue to provide relevant services to vulnerable and vulnerable communities in Wuhan and even the whole country, for which he deeply respects. Taoufik Bakkali hopes that China will continue to empower the community and share China‘s successful experience with the world.

Ikhya, deputy director of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, presided over the report session

The academic report session was presided over by Iheya, deputy director of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association. In this session, experts and scholars from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Social Organizations Participation in AIDS Prevention and Control Fund Office, and Tianjin Shenlan Public Health Consulting Service Center were invited to introduce China‘s strategies and experiences in AIDS prevention and control, syphilis and mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B. As well as the mode of Chinese social organizations participating in AIDS prevention and treatment with funds as a platform, etc.

Han Mengjie, director of the Center for STD and AIDS Prevention and Control of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and member of the United Nations Consultative Committee for Life Sciences and Human Health of the China Association for Science and Technology, made a report

“Since 2021, China‘s HIV screening and testing capabilities have significantly improved,” said Han Mengjie, director of the Center for STD and AIDS Prevention and Control of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and member of the China Association for Science and Technology‘s United Nations Consultative Committee on Life Sciences and Human Health. It shows the strategies and results of China‘s AIDS prevention and control. He said that China is currently comprehensively promoting two “five-year” action plans and “six major projects” to curb the spread of AIDS, and the “three 90%” AIDS prevention and control has achieved very good results. He is looking forward to using the platform of the World AIDS Conference to join hands to fight against AIDS.

Cooperation report by Wang Chang, deputy director of the Maternal and Child Health Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Wang Changhe, deputy director of the Maternal and Child Health Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, gave a report titled “Strategies and Progress in Preventing Mother-to-Child Transmission of AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis B in China“. He introduced strategies and methods for preventing mother-to-child transmission from three aspects: expanding the pilot scale, comprehensive services and support networks. “Over the past 20 years, the PMTCT program has prevented 16,000 children from HIV infection.” He pointed out, “China is one of the pioneer countries in formulating a comprehensive strategy for preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.” At present, China is accelerating the development of prevention Mother-to-child transmission action plan to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B within 5 years.

Sha Sha, Director of the Project Department of the Social Organization AIDS Prevention Fund Office of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, made a report

Social organizations are an important part of participating in AIDS prevention and treatment. Sha Sha, Project Director of the AIDS Prevention Fund Office of Social Organizations of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, said when she shared “Using the Advantages of Social Organizations to Help Prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission of AIDS” that the Chinese government attaches great importance to and supports social organizations to participate in AIDS prevention and treatment. In 2015, the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, a social organization responsible for specific management, participated in the establishment of the AIDS Prevention and Control Fund. This is an important attempt to transform government functions and purchase social services in China‘s health sector. The fund supports NGOs providing services in three areas: interventions for key populations, care for people living with HIV, and prevention of mother-to-child transmission. By the end of 2021, the AIDS Prevention Fund will support an average of 800 social organizations every year, provide intervention consultation services for key populations for a total of 10 million person-times, find nearly 50,000 infected people, and provide follow-up and humanistic care services for infected people and patients.

Yang Jiezuo, Director of Tianjin Deep Blue Public Health Consulting Service Center, made a report

Yang Jie, Director of Tianjin Deep Blue Public Health Consulting Service Center, made a report on “Community Participation to Promote Access to AIDS Prevention and Treatment Services for Key Populations”. In his speech, he mentioned that at present, the social organization he belongs to conducts on-site intervention and education by setting up fixed service stations, and also provides online services relying on the Internet. “For each newly discovered HIV-infected person, full-time staff or volunteers will accompany them to designated hospitals to start treatment, and will also help those infected by the new crown epidemic to express drugs, etc. We also provide infected people with A lot of humanistic care services.”

It is understood that with the joint efforts of governments at all levels and the whole society, the AIDS epidemic in my country has been kept at a low level as a whole. Since 2006, the Chinese Association of Preventive Medicine has undertaken the work of the Office of the United Nations Consultative Committee for Life Sciences and Human Health (CCLH) of the China Association for Science and Technology, and has been using important international stages such as the World AIDS Conference to publicize China‘s achievements and experience in AIDS prevention and control, and cooperate with the government in the Work in the field of AIDS prevention and treatment. This China Special Satellite Symposium showcased China‘s practical experience in AIDS prevention and control from multiple perspectives, which has certain reference significance for AIDS prevention and control in various countries, regions and the world.

