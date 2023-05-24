the 299 billion bet by Airbus – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) An environmentally friendly aircraftwith zero CO2 emissions. Airbus took care of it, one of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world. The company designed three green models: the Turboprop, the Turbofan and the Blended-Wing Body, which would be used in the short and medium range for reasons of autonomy.

A study by Steer, commissioned by the European Federation for Transport and the Environment, warns that 299 billion will be needed to bring a hydrogen aircraft to the runway. Only 5% of the total, 15 billion, would be used for the development phase. Airbus’ goal is to bring these environmentally friendly planes to the runway in 2035. The costs, however, are demanding and that is why to make the dream come true, help from the EU and European governments will also be needed so that the hydrogen fuel becomes cost-effective for companies.

In fact, to get a project off the ground, it is necessary for airline companies to put these new models at the center of their industrial projects, buying them in quantity and, perhaps, without excessive management costs. Furthermore, the airports that will have to be equipped to refuel the new aircraft will have to adapt to this change.