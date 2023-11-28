Home » The 33-year-old dies after 5 days of agony when hit by a hit-and-run car in via Ernesto Basile
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

After five days of agony, Emanuele Magro, a 33-year-old motorcyclist, died in hospital. The man, a lorry driver, was found injured in via Ernesto Basile on the night between 22 and 23 November. That evening Magro was in a confused state and bleeding near the Amat car park: he had suffered some trauma…

