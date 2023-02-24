Caritas-Spes Ukraine volunteers – on the front line for a year to assist war victims – have written a Via Crucis for this first Friday of Lent which coincides with the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Prayer tonight streaming at 19 pm Italian. Ideally accompanied by a cross made with glass from houses destroyed by bombing

«Teach us, Jesus, how to accept all our difficulties with humility, in order to lighten the weight of Your cross. Teach us to find that unique support that strengthened You when You stood again to bear Your cross».

On this first Friday of Lent 2023 which falls precisely on the anniversary of the beginning of the war, an important proposal comes directly from Ukraine to try to live this painful day in prayer of intercession for peace. It is a special Via Crucis, punctuated by meditations written by the staff and volunteers of Caritas Spe Ukraine, the charitable organization of the Greek-Catholic Church which has been on the front line for a year now to bring aid and the proximity of Caritas Internationalis. The “366th station” is called to symbolize how the pain and suffering endured by the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the conflict represent a single very long Via Crucis. Thus the traditional 14 stations that recount Jesus’ journey towards his Passion and death on the Cross are reinterpreted by intertwining them with the daily life of the Calvary that the Ukrainian people are experiencing.

A prayer that it will be possible to follow from all over the world this evening live stream at this link when it will be 7 pm in Italy. The event will be in English: the prayers will be read by the Caritas-Spes Ukraine team and the Secretary General of Caritas Europe, Maria Nyman, will lead the concluding prayer.

What emerges from the texts of this Via Crucis is a choral story written by people who are victims of this conflict, who mourn their own dead, who face the fears and lost questions of their children. But – at the same time, like Cyrene – they also try to take on the suffering of others: over 5.3 million people have received humanitarian assistance from the Caritas network in this year since the beginning of the war.

But tonight’s prayer also tries to look beyond the darkness that continues to envelop Ukraine: in the cross of Jesus we seek the strength to get up and not to respond to evil and violence with more hatred. In this sense, the Via Crucis is ideally accompanied by a sign: a cross made with glass splinters from the windows of houses destroyed by bombing that Father Vyacheslav Grynevych, general secretary of Caritas Spes-Ukraine, gave to Pope Francis in recent days .

«Caritas – reads a note released by Caritas Internationalis presenting the initiative – strongly feels the support of people from all over the world every day and this moment of prayer will be a sign of unity in pain and solidarity with those who suffer in cause of this war.