the 39 stab wounds and the aggravating circumstance of cruelty

Milan – He would have given birth in these days Julia Tramontanothe mother of Thiagokilled at 29, two months before her baby was born, exactly on the night of May 27thfrom the mate Alessandro Impagnatiellonow in San Vittore on charges of multi-aggravated murder.

Two months after the horrendous murder of Senago, the Milan prosecutor’s office is defining the framework of the allegations before seeking immediate judgment. In these days the final report of the investigators will be filed, which will summarize the results of the toxicology tests and the answers to the questions posed to the team of doctors who performed it the autopsy. This report will then be compared with the framework of the evidence collected to reinforce the aggravating circumstances, especially that of premeditation.

The thirty-year-old bartender he did it all by himself: he killed Giulia and the baby she was carrying, then attempted to burn the body first in the bathtub and then in the playpen; finally she wrapped the body in cellophane and abandoned it in the brushwood of via Monte Rosa, seven hundred meters from the house.

Nobody helped him to get rid of the body: neither the mother, never investigated and today definitively excluded even from the suspicions of those who are investigating, nor the brother. The mother helped her son in the search, convinced that she would find Giulia alive, just having fled somewhere, not thinking of finding a body, the investigators explained. To date, the track of thepoisoning with rat poisonof which there would be no evident traces in Giulia’s body.

It is difficult, according to what the investigators have recently said, to go down the road of the double homicide: Julia and Thiago. If on the one hand, humanly speaking, two lives have been cut short, for the code it is always and in any case a matter of procured abortion. The lawyer of the Tramontano family, John Cacciapuoti, posed a question to the coroners which aims to ascertain whether there has been dilatation of the uterus, for gynecology and therefore for a part of jurisprudence sufficient to prepare the mother’s body for childbirth. But the onset of labor before death would seem excluded, according to the first investigations.

However, the Public Prosecutor’s Office remains convinced that Impagnatiello wanted to kill Giulia and that it is a premeditated murder. The stab wounds on the body of the 29-year-old are, to be exact, 39. It remains to be understood whether Giulia died immediately after the first stab wound in the throat or if she died after several stab wounds, because this is the dividing line for ascertaining theaggravating factor of cruelty which requires a “more” than the homicidal action, that is, an element of “unnecessary” persistence for the purpose of the death of the victim.

Mail: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

