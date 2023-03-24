The 397-meter landmark in the United States is about to fall?New York’s 93-story skyscraper shook violently and made loud noises: official response

According to a report by the American National Broadcasting Corporation on March 21, the 397-meter-high Vanderbilt Building, a new landmark in New York, shook violently on the 21st. Office workers on the 93rd floor were evacuated urgently. Witnesses said they heard loud noises .

The staff of the building revealed on social media that on the afternoon of the 21st, everyone suddenly felt a strong vibration from the floor and fled out of the building in fright. Some people even worried that the building was “going to fall”.

The company responsible for the building’s property management issued a statement saying that the building was shaking because the elevator was being repaired at the time, and emphasized that there was absolutely no risk of the building collapsing. However, some witnesses of the incident did not buy this statement. Someone posted on a social platform saying, “It feels like an understatement to attribute the cause to an elevator failure.”

The glass elevator used in the building is the largest transparent elevator in the world. Visitors can take a transparent elevator to have a panoramic view of Manhattan, and even the views of New Jersey and Brooklyn. Tickets are $39 to enter the building and $59 to ride the transparent elevator.