A few days ago, the 3rd Silk Road International Cooperation Summit Forum was co-hosted by the Embassy of El Salvador in China, the Embassy of Uruguay in China, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, and the Beijing Association for the Promotion of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Shaanxi Mengyuan Silk Road Brand Management Co., Ltd. The curtain came to an end in Xi’an.

With the theme of “Focusing on the New Development Pattern of the Silk Road and Sharing New Opportunities for Silk Road Cooperation”, this forum takes the new stage, new situation, and hot issues of international cooperation under the new situation as the direction. Inspection is the main content of activities, consolidating the foundation of interconnection and cooperation, expanding trade scale, innovating trade formats, improving trade facilitation, expanding new space for international cooperation, further deepening international production capacity cooperation, and promoting Shaanxi’s deep integration into the “Belt and Road” high-quality development .

At the forum opened on August 15, Zhang Zhigang, deputy director of the Economic Committee of the 11th CPPCC National Committee and former deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce, Zhou Li, former deputy director of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee, and member of the 13th CPPCC National Foreign Affairs Committee, Uruguayan Embassy in China Ambassador Fernando Lugris, Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Palita Kohona, Charge d’Affaires of Costa Rica Embassy in China Jimena Hahn, UNIDO Regional Coordinator for Investment and Technology Promotion Office Wang Xin, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Executive Director Abdul Dalagodi, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Shaanxi Qinnong Bank Yan Sanxuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Xi’an Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Encephalopathy Song Hujie, Chairman of Shaanxi Qinjin Group Yang Baizhang and other guests focused on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” Delivered keynote speeches and speeches; representatives of “Belt and Road” diplomatic envoys to China from Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bahrain, North Macedonia, El Salvador, Mexico, Malawi, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Moldova, representatives of international organizations, Shaanxi, Thailand More than 200 people including representatives of Chinese and foreign business associations, representatives of business circles, etc. attended the event and conducted in-depth communication and exchanges.

In addition, the 3rd Silk Road International Cooperation Summit Forum and High-end Business Dinner for Diplomatic Envoys in China, an exclusive interview with diplomatic envoys in China in the Silk Road live broadcast room, the launching ceremony of Silk Road Youfang Brand Pavilion, and the business inspection of diplomatic envoys in China were also held at the same time. During the series of themed activities, the delegates expressed at the meeting that they will continue to deepen practical cooperation, fully promote the high-quality cooperation of the “Belt and Road”, and take a solid step to build a new development pattern of domestic and international dual circulation mutual promotion.

Yang Ming, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Written Interviewee Map