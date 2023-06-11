The 4 children saved in the jungle and the fragility of our children

Four children lost in the forest, the youngest is eleven months old, the oldest 13 years old. The wild forest is “harsh and strong”, as Dante said: it’s scary at night and even more so during the day. The adults look for them for forty days, but the children seem to have disappeared into thin air, as if swallowed up by nature. It is not a fairy tale by the Grimm brothers, there is no Tom Thumb sowing crumbs to mark the way back, and neither are Hansel and Gretel who see the flattery of a gingerbread house in the thick of the bush. There aren’t even an evil witch or a blue fairy in this fairy tale which is more than a fairy tale – it’s reality. Days go by and the hope of finding the children becomes more and more fleeting yet the hunt continues, probably moved by an ancient hope, perhaps linked to the world of childhood stories, the ones that each of us carries within us. Also in The Jungle Book, on the other hand, little Mowgli survives thanks to the care of a pack of wolves, then a tiger and finally a bear. Here the four very young explorers miraculously manage to come to terms with the power of nature, to dominate the wild because the wild is part of them, they are not intimidated by it. Or maybe they are, but they know that nature must be listened to, not fought against.

There are so many elements in this story, the most beautiful early summer story that has ever been heard. The happy ending, first of all, what everyone dreams of in their hearts, especially when the protagonists are children. And then the world of fairy tales, which in hindsight has more to do with reality than with magic. Because many traditional stories start with a little boy who wanders off, gets abandoned, or loses his way home, and they all have to do with rites of passage. Getting lost in the woods symbolically means crossing the thin line of shadow that separates the territory of childhood from that of puberty and then adulthood. In some traditional societies, little boys were actually subjected to this initiation ritual: finding their way home, orienting themselves in an unknown place and surviving the solitude, the night.

When I read about this story I thought two things. The first: this is a novel, it’s a story that someone should write. The second, in order of urgency: who knows my son how he would have managed. He is eleven (and a half) years old, he could have been one of those daring little brothers and having to get by among anabolic vegetation, wild beasts, pernicious insects. And then the dark, the cold, the heat. Hunger and thirst, above all. He wasn’t going to make it. None of our children, I think. It’s true: it’s a limit situation, in which even for many adults it would have been difficult to survive, to find the physical and psychological strength to face such a loss. The four superheroes of the Bolivian forest are exceptions, but they are placed on the opposite side of the educational models that are increasingly widespread in the little piece of the West we inhabit. Our children wouldn’t get along in the jungle, but they would also have difficulty moving from one end of a big city to the other, if deprived of a mobile phone, navigator, permanent connection with parents, friends, grandparents, uncles, etc. On one side of the world there are four boys who know how to take care of each other, from the oldest to the youngest (a newborn) and who have put ancient traditions and knowledge into practice, handed down to them by their grandmother huitoto. On the other hand, children and pre-adolescents whose lives are increasingly controlled by us parents, organized down to the smallest detail. Through the mobile phone we can know their movements, know in real time what is happening in class, if they have got a seven in English or if they have caught a note in the pipeline. Digital control is a form of mistrust in their abilities. It also disorients them, makes them less able to orient themselves in the portion of the world in which we live.

Maybe we should learn the huitoto lesson and let our kids grow up a little wilder and a little less guarded. Learn to heal yourself, to sing yourself a lullaby, to console yourself. That’s how you grow up.