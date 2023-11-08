The 4 priorities to give value to 5G networks

We often ask ourselves cwhat happened to 5G: a question for a complex situation ranging from problems regarding emissions to the expectations that the new technology is slow to meet.

Despite everything, according to the new report from Ericsson Consumer Lab“5G Value: Turning Performance into Loyalty”, Italian consumer satisfaction with 5G is increasing. However, there is no shortage of problems, so much so that consumers who experience 5G connectivity problems in indoor environments are twice as likely to change operator.

Let’s start with the data, the positive one: the level of satisfaction of Italian consumers with respect to 5G has increased by 14 percentage points in just one year. According to the statements of the interviewees, in fact, The factors that influence the level of satisfaction are also changing: we move from considerations on the geographical coverage of 5G to more experience-based metrics, such as the quality of video streaming and the availability of 5G within the home. At least according to what emerges from “5G Value: Turning Performance into Loyalty”, the new Ericsson ConsumerLab report on customer loyalty and business opportunities related to the new generation of mobile networks.

What the Ericsson report says

The report further reveals that unsatisfactory 5G connectivity experiences in key locations such as stadiums, entertainment arenas and airports can make customers up to twice as much more likely to change operator. The great importance of having a service capable of guaranteeing adequate performance everywhere – and increasingly so – emerges even in indoor environments – to maintain the trust of customers who change operator with a certain ease, given that the 29% of Italian users said they had done so since the commercial launch of 5G in our country. Among these, well the 39% it did so due to problems encountered in the performance (outdoor and indoor coverage, connection stability, speed) of the 5G network.

Riccardo Mascolo, Strategy Director of Ericsson in Italycomments: “It is interesting to note that approximately one in six 5G smartphone users expressed a clear preference for wanting access to connectivity with differentiated quality. Rather than settle for generic 5G performance, these users are actively seeking consistently high network performance, particularly for certain very demanding applications, such as cloud gaming or video conferencing, or to connect in some specific locations. Research shows that they would be willing to pay a premium of 8% if the mobile operator were to offer them this option.”

An analysis conducted by Ericsson on the 5G offering of 105 operators active in 30 different markets reveals that around 13% have already started offering offers based on quality of service, with different characteristics. For example, 3 Hong Kong’s “5G Stock Pro” offering allocates more resources and priority network usage to enhance the experience of a stock trading application; China Unicom’s “Super Live Streaming” offering offers priority on the uplink (i.e. data transmission); Ooredoo Kuwait’s “ProPing” service offers a premium plan with low latency for mobile gaming on 5G network.

Standalone 5G is the key to improved performance

The operators that are riding this trend are mainly those that have already launched 5G standalone (SA), which allows them to more easily use network slicing and provide APIs to API developers to create “quality on demand” applications, meeting the needs more advanced and therefore create new opportunities for monetizing 5G.

Finally, a final insight emerges from the Ericsson research that operators can look at carefully. The availability of innovative service packages has a fundamental role in encouraging the exploration and adoption of advanced video applications, especially in markets where these services are easily available.

Continues Male from Ericsson: “In fact, the study highlights that 56% of Italian 5G users with access to this type of bundle declare that they allocate almost 60% of their time to streaming advanced video content, in particular augmented reality (AR) applications”. On the contrary, users who do not have such service packages dedicate less than half of their time to immersive content”.

The 4 priorities to give value to 5G networks

In summary, unlocking the value of 5G will require operators to consider four key aspects.

Once 5G is widespread, prioritize indoor coverage and network optimizations to meet video streaming, cloud gaming and other popular applications, which can increase user satisfaction. Offer innovative service packages to take advantage of the growing demand for new video and AR formats, driven by 5G. Give priority to improving 5G performance in key locations, to increase consumer loyalty and minimize abandonment rates. To explore 5G monetization strategies based on maximum speeds, content packages and pricing based on Quality of Serviceleveraging the capabilities of 5G Standalone and targeted segmentation.

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

