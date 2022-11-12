Home World The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits opened in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia – International News – China Jingwei.com
The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits opened in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia – International News – China Jingwei.com

On the morning of November 11, local time, the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits opened in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. The theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit is “ASEAN: Meeting Challenges Together”. While looking forward to post-pandemic recovery, it will discuss how ASEAN can continue to uphold the spirit of collective collaboration to promote peace, prosperity and stability in the region. This is the first face-to-face meeting between ASEAN leaders since the outbreak.

According to the schedule released by the conference organizers, the summit and series of meetings will be held from November 10th to 13th. In addition to the leaders of ASEAN countries, leaders or dignitaries of China, the United States, India, Australia, Canada, the European Union and other leaders will also attend the meeting. During this period, the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting, the 25th ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) Leaders’ Meeting, and the 17th East Asia Summit will also be held.

ASEAN was established in 1967, and its member countries include Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. (Headquarters reporter Tao Jiale Xu Bochao) (CCTV News Client)


