If there’s one thing we all agree on, it’s that music survives over time, binds to memories and experiences, often becoming the soundtrack of our lives.

In the last twenty years, the great timeless myths of the past have been joined by numerous other artists, both Italian and international, who have made us emotional, sing at the top of our lungs, dance and entertain.

But how much has music actually changed from the 2000s to today? Could we make a TOP 5 of the most beautiful songs of the last twenty years? It’s definitely a good challenge, but we tried.

5. Poker Face – Lady Gaga

On September 23, 2008 Poker Face was released to the public. No one then would have imagined the enormous success that this song and Lady Gaga herself would have.

Poker Face has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, has been award-winning, and we can say that it helped make the pop-star a true legend right from the start. It is no coincidence that Poker Face also appeared in the ranking of the 100 most beautiful songs according to the magazine Rolling Stone.

Although the song refers to the end of a relationship the singer had during the most dissolute phase of her life, in the lyrics there are clear references to the world of casino, especially at Texas Hold’em poker. In reality, Poker Face, as Germanotta herself declared, was born as a “homage” to all her ex addicts to sex and gambling.

It is no coincidence also the location of the song videoin the Mirage villa, on Bwin’s Poker Island, where professional poker tournaments are hosted every year, among other things.

4. The Scientist – Coldplay

In 2002 Coldplay released their second album, “A Rush of Blood to the Head”. Within it, one piece in particular became one of the most beloved ever: The Scientist.

A delicate ballad, where the piano notes transform the sweetness of the words of the text into music, which tells of a man and his difficulties in abandoning himself to love.

The low number of instruments used underlines the idea of ​​simplicity that Chris Martin and the others wanted to give to the piece, which reviews all the stages of a love story which nonetheless draws to an end.

All of this is well represented by the music videowhere the protagonist starts right from the end to return to the beginning, bringing attention to the importance of researching the causes that led to the relative consequences.

3. Lorenzo Jovanotti – To you

How to go beyond the Italian borders when one of the most beautiful songs ever was released in 2008? In our personal TOP 5 in third place is A te, a song that looks much more like a poem in music.

Romantic, delicate, profound in its simplicity. Jovanotti speaks and sings heart in hand this piece dedicated to his wife but which would soon become a real universal love song.

The text traces the best moments of a love story, without neglecting the most difficult ones, in a perfect description of what true unconditional love represents.

2. Sia – Chandelier

Long behind the scenes, writing for other artists, finally in 2014 Sia decides to show the world her talent as a soloist: she publishes Chandelier, showing the public nothing but her powerful voice, a wig partially hiding her face and incredible dancing talent of a then child Maddie Ziegler.

Sia skilfully combines synths, drums, electronic sounds and R&B in this piece, but in the text it is not difficult to notice melancholy nuances that refer to a stormy past.

In fact, the singer has never hidden that she has had difficult moments, having suffered from depression and addictions to alcohol and drugs. In this piece she demonstrates with all the power of her voice, like a real outlet, what lies behind a life made of excesses, and the shame that people in similar situations very often feel of themselves.

1. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Written for his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, whom Ed Sheeran met during his high school years, Perfect (2017) is a romantic ballad that challenges and surpasses Thinking out loud, another famous song of his, making Ed Sheeran rightfully among the best songwriters of Always.

A text full of hope, which looks to the future together with his beloved, imagining a family together.

The story behind the refrain is curious: the couple were guests at James Blunt’s house in Ibiza and someone played house music (not particularly appreciated by Ed Sheeran). Regardless of the opinion of those present, the English singer changed the song and chose March Madness by Future, dancing it on the grass, barefoot with his girlfriend.

Given the wedding and the happy event of the arrival of a baby girl, Perfect has definitely brought luck to the young couple!

Not without difficulty, we have compiled our personal TOP 5. Now we just have to relaunch the challenge.