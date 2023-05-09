Home » The 5 Italians of Lega and Fdi at the summit of the Trumpians opposed to aid to Kiev
by admin
NEW YORK – The international of Conservatives closest to Trumpsome openly pro-Russian, met in Budapest, and Italy was present in the program with at least five participants, including Francesco Giubileiadviser to the Minister of Culture, the European deputy of Fratelli d’Italia Vincent Sofoand that of the League Simone Billi. An accession that risks embarrassing the government of Giorgia Meloninot so much for ideological as for diplomatic issues, given that the event organized by the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) was not only hostile to the administration’s policies Biden in the economic and social field, but also to intervention to help Ukraine defend itself against aggression ordered by Putin.

