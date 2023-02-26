MedUX, a leading Internet Quality of Experience (QoE) company, has announced the release of its 5G QoE Benchmarking Report in Europe.

The report will be presented on Monday 27 February at the Mobile World Congress in the Spain Pavilion, highlighting key findings regarding the performance and end-user experience of 5G networks in major European cities.

According to the report, Lisbon, Madrid and Berlin are the cities with the best quality 5G experience.

In general, “bigger city does not necessarily mean better 5G networks or better QoE. London and Rome are among the worst performing cities. The devil is in the details, as not all 5G networks are designed the same. Speed ​​isn’t everything and the industry is trying to adapt to meet the needs of real service users.“, he has declared Rafael GonzalezCMO of MedUX.

Lisbon was named winner of the Best QoE Award. Berlin had the most consistent network performance, narrowly followed by Barcelona and Paris in the Reliability Award, the study’s second most important category.

The report revealed that the 5G non-standalone (NSA) – where 5G complements a 4G network – has increased significantly in all cities, with the widest 5G coverage seen in Germany, reaching 96% in Berlin.

Also in terms of speed, the highest in 5G downloads was seen in Berlin, for a live speed of 1.5 Gbps on the Deutsche Telekom network. This speed was about 5 times faster than the typical download speed in Lisbon in the range of 330 Mbps, the highest among average values ​​for European cities.

The study also revealed that the Portugal is a leader in the 5G gaming experience, with Lisbon achieving the highest score thanks to typical peak latency and jitter values ​​below 44ms and 8ms respectively. Additionally, Lisbon earned best Data and OTT Experience, while Barcelona was named the winner for the Streaming Experience category.

“The findings are critical for network operators and other industry stakeholders as they work on 5G network deployments in their respective countries.” he said Luis Molina, CEO of MedUX. “They provide valuable insights into the state of 5G networks in Europe and we are excited to share this information with the entire industry at Mobile World Congress 2023 to enhance user experiences and help improve the overall quality and reliability of 5G networks.”

The report concludes that QoE varies significantly depending on a number of implementation and configuration factors. Therefore, network operators are encouraged to remain competitive in the digital age and increasingly connected world.

Who is MedUX

MedUX is headquartered in Madrid, Spain and is present in over 25 countries in Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East, monitoring over 80 operators worldwide. Its patented technology and expertise make it a reliable partner in improving the digital experiences of users around the world.

