Home World The 64th anniversary of the Serf Emancipation Day was celebrated in Tibet Info
World

The 64th anniversary of the Serf Emancipation Day was celebrated in Tibet Info

by admin
The 64th anniversary of the Serf Emancipation Day was celebrated in Tibet Info

Rich activities were held in Tibet on March 28 to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the Serf Emancipation Day.

Source: Chinese media group

In the past 64 years, Tibet has progressed from poverty to prosperity. Especially in the past few years, Tibet has promoted high-quality economic growth and insisted on the idea that “green mountains and clear waters represent a golden and silver mountain”. About 50 percent of Tibet’s surface is under ecological protection.

Source: China Media Group

The total length of railway lines in Tibet is about 1,400 kilometers, while the length of highways reached 121.4 thousand kilometers. Tibet’s GDP reached 213.26 billion yuan (about 31 billion US dollars). Per capita disposable income in Tibet reached 26,675 yuan (about 3,875 US dollars).

See also  G20, the agreement on the environment. But today it will be a clash on climate and emissions

You may also like

«The war has changed us»- Corriere TV

Sacramento Kings nakon 17 godina u plej-ofu NBA...

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is...

Fuel, the price of petrol rises, the updated...

Usa, two military helicopters crash during training: “Up...

Turin transfer market – The bomber has been...

ISO 50001 certification of the energy management system

Pope: quiet night at Gemelli for Francis after...

18,000 liters of water used to put out...

Pete Townshend (The Who) releases solo charity single

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy