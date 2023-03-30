Rich activities were held in Tibet on March 28 to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the Serf Emancipation Day.

Source: Chinese media group

In the past 64 years, Tibet has progressed from poverty to prosperity. Especially in the past few years, Tibet has promoted high-quality economic growth and insisted on the idea that “green mountains and clear waters represent a golden and silver mountain”. About 50 percent of Tibet’s surface is under ecological protection.

The total length of railway lines in Tibet is about 1,400 kilometers, while the length of highways reached 121.4 thousand kilometers. Tibet’s GDP reached 213.26 billion yuan (about 31 billion US dollars). Per capita disposable income in Tibet reached 26,675 yuan (about 3,875 US dollars).