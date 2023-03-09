Original title: The 65-year-old man in the United States asked to go to jail after entering the bank to rob $1 and take the money

A 65-year-old man in the United States entered the bank (Fox screenshot)

Overseas Network, March 9thAccording to a Fox News report on March 8, a 65-year-old man in Utah entered a bank and robbed $1, refused to leave after getting the money, asked the teller to call the police, and desperately hoped to be put in prison.

The local police said that on the morning of the 6th, the suspect Donald Santa Croce entered a bank in Salt Lake City and handed the bank teller a note that read: “Sorry, I am here to rob. Please give me $1.” ,Thanks.”Instead of leaving after receiving the $1, Santa Croce alerted the teller to call the police to arrest him. While waiting for the police, Santa Croce also showed impatient waiting. Santa Croce did not carry a gun with him.

After the police arrived at the scene, Santa Croce showed the stolen money and asked the police to arrest him for robbery. On the evening of the 6th, Santa Croce was taken to a local jail in Salt Lake City. Santa Croce said he robbed in order to end up in jail. If released, he will continue to rob the bank, and the amount involved will be even higher.

On the 8th local time, Santa Croce was released from prison. At present, the police have not released the reason for his insistence on entering the federal prison. Last week, Santa Croce was arrested by the Highway Patrol for DUI while his license was revoked in Missouri. (Overseas Network/Compiled by Li Fang Internship/Yu Yeliu)

