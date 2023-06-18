The 72-hour ceasefire agreement takes effect and the situation in Sudan is generally calm – Teller Report Teller Report

72-hour ceasefire agreement takes effect, the situation in Sudan is generally calm

2023-06-18

On June 18, local time on the CCTV news client, the security situation in Sudan experienced a long-lost calm. In the capital circle composed of the capital Khartoum and its surrounding North Khartoum and Omdurman cities, the sound of gunfire basically stopped. However, the two parties to the conflict did not dispatch fighter planes and drones to carry out military operations. Many residents took advantage of the ceasefire to go out to purchase daily necessities, and social order was restored.

Another main battlefield of the conflict between the two sides, the fighting in Obaiid, the capital of North Kordofan State in central Sudan, also basically ceased that day. Except for sporadic gunfire, no large-scale conflict broke out.

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other places on April 15. The two sides have reached a number of ceasefire agreements, but none have been implemented. On June 17, the conflicting parties reached a new 72-hour temporary ceasefire agreement in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The ceasefire began at 6:00 Khartoum time on June 18, Sudan.