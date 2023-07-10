the 78th edition comes back big

ALEXANDRIA – The motorcycle rally of the centauri, now in its 78th edition, is back great. With over 1450 members and numerous groups from different parts of Italy, Europe and even the world, this event has enchanted the many citizens who braved the heat this Sunday while waiting for the procession. Numerous motorcyclists who, riding their colorful motorbikes, roared from Castellazzo to Alessandria.

A perfectly successful party that testifies to the redemption of a gathering capable of accelerating after a difficult moment following the covid.

The 78th edition of the “Madonnina dei Centauri International Motorcycle Rally” which took place in Alessandria and Castellazzo Bormida this weekend, exceeded all expectations, recordsndo the extraordinary numberI of 1450 members, with about 300 coming from abroad and with about 8,000 motorcycles on parade who gathered applause from the large audience crammed along the roadside and sidewalks from Castellazzo to Alessandria in front of the authorities’ stage, demonstrating that they appreciated the extraordinary motorbike touring show.

The ‘Motoraduno della Madonnina’ has thus returned without a doubt to being one of the most important motorcycle touring events in Italy and in Europe and this is the prize that is awarded to the organisers.

The honorary president of the 78th Motor Rally was also enthusiastic, Ernesto Marinelli, at the end of the event: “I want to sincerely thank all the staff for the welcome received during these two days and congratulate you on the impeccable organization of this truly unique and wonderful event. It was a real honor for me”.

Among the most beautiful and appreciated novelties of this 2023 edition, it should be noted that on Sunday morning, at the end of the religious function, the first centaurs of each nation accompanied by their respective bridesmaids entered the sanctuary of Castellazzo, where the Blessed Virgin of Crete is venerated as the patron saint of centaurs, to receive the blessing from the Bishop Mons. Gallese.

Awards and rankings

In this 2023 edition, the nations represented by their first centaurs, in addition to Italy, were Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Il foreign centaur block that has traveled the most kilometres with your own bike is the Norwegian A third of Lana with 2,574While between Foreign Moto Club the Norwegian one of Rindal, with 3 conductorsexcelled in an absolute way, covering 3,300 km one way.

Il first conductor in the classification of insulated conductors is Antonio Del Moro from Colonnella (Teramo) with 553 km.

Among the foreign MCMCI sections, Switzerland excelled, followed by Belgium, France and Spain.

The largest Italian group is the Moto Club Alba, with 36 presences. The following photos are from Mark Piacenzawhich we thank.

