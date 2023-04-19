The 8-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Ilya Yashin, Putin’s opponent accused of spreading “disinformation” about the war in Ukraine, has been confirmed

A court in Moscow has rejected the appeal of Ilya Yashin, a well-known political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, against the sentence of 8 and a half years in prison that had been imposed on him last December, on charges of having disseminated “false information” about the operations of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Yashin is 39 years old, he is the co-founder of the Russian liberal-democratic political movement Solidarnost and is one of the main opposition figures who has not left Russia: he was arrested in July after he published a series of posts and videos in which he commented the atrocities committed early in the war in Bucha, northwest of Kiev, where Russian soldiers are estimated to have massacred more than 450 Ukrainian people, mostly civilians. Yashin also questioned the Russian government’s official story of the massacre, which according to Russian authorities was staged to make Russia’s military look bad.