The 91st anniversary of the “September 18” Incident | People of insight call on Japan to face up to history and take history as a mirror

CCTV News: Although the history of Japanese militarism’s aggression against China is overwhelming, for a long time in Japan, the forces to cover up and deny the history of aggression against China have always existed, and the forces to revise the pacifist constitution are just around the corner. Japan has also attempted to further cover up the fact of aggression against China by tampering with history textbooks and other practices. Many young Japanese have little knowledge of the crimes against humanity committed by Japanese militarism in China in modern history. In this regard, some experts called on the Japanese government to face up to history and reflect on crimes.

Masami Sudo, honorary professor of Tokai University: Japan’s purpose of aggression against China is to plunder China‘s resources and markets.

In order to let more Japanese people know the truth of the Japanese invasion of China, the Sino-Japanese Oral History and Culture Research Association, which is composed of Chinese and Japanese scholars, has been devoted to collecting oral testimonies and physical evidence of the living Japanese invaders and their descendants for many years to restore history. the truth.

Li Suzhen, executive vice president of the China-Japan Oral History and Culture Research Association: Because there are too few people who are still alive and can speak, (we) race against time every day and step up our efforts. In addition, in addition to oral testimony, evidence was collected. We had tens of thousands of (then) military emails to interpret, which were also actual battlefield items, and some diaries were also being sorted out.

Li Suzhen is one of the founders of the Sino-Japanese Oral History and Culture Research Association. She told reporters about her experience of a war investigation when she was lecturing at a Japanese university. She was shocked to find that contemporary Japanese young people are extremely lacking in historical awareness.

Li Suzhen, executive vice president of the Sino-Japanese Oral History and Culture Research Association: I did a questionnaire survey when I was teaching at a university. One wrote “918” and the other “815”, and asked students to answer these two historical figures. . Students can answer 100% of “August 15”, but only two, 2% of “Nine hundred and Eighth” answered.

Members of the Oral History and Culture Research Association expressed outrage over Japan’s attempts to amend the pacifist constitution in recent years.

Takamoto Okamoto, a member of the China-Japan Oral History and Culture Research Association: I firmly support the pacifist constitution that abandons wars and opposes military expansion. I am deeply angry at the attempt to amend the pacifist constitution.

History cannot be tampered with, and peace is precious. In Japan, some conscientious young people also realize that they must deepen their understanding of the truth of history in order to truly learn from history.

Mariko Nagano, member of the China-Japan Oral History and Culture Research Association: High school also has history classes, but the textbooks do not have much content about modern history.

Sen Biao, member of the Sino-Japanese Oral History and Culture Research Association: We must realize that we are the perpetrators of the war, but why is the current situation in Japan as if the war of aggression against China did not exist? How to teach the real history to the next generation and let them know The cruelty of war and aggression against other countries, we are obliged to leave the true history.