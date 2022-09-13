Original title: The Queen of England dies at the age of 96, and an era has finally come to an end

Author: Business Fan

On September 8, British local time, Queen Elizabeth II completed her 96-year life journey and died at Balmoral Castle, which makes people feel that an era is over.

The Queen’s four children and William were at her side when she died, and Harry is said to have left Meghan behind.

But the Queen’s departure was still too sudden, a bit unbelievable. After all, just two days ago, she also met with the new Prime Minister Truss.

And still smiling at the camera, I didn’t expect this to be the last picture she left to the world.

In June of this year, the Queen also attended the celebration of her 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, chatting and laughing with the naughty Prince Louis, a bit like a lifetime.

In fact, everyone who pays attention to the British royal family knows that the Queen’s health has deteriorated since the death of her husband Prince Philip last year. Not only obvious aging, but also using crutches. Now, she can also reunite with her husband in heaven.

The queen has been on the throne for 70 years, and she has also proved what it means to wear a crown with her actions. On her 21st birthday, she swore on the radio: “Whether it’s long or short, my whole life will be dedicated to serving you,” and now it’s really working to the last minute. This work that lasted 70 years, she was too tired, and it was time to take a break.

The queen is not only an excellent monarch, but also a style icon of a generation. From young to old, she has left countless classic moments and always maintains elegance.

The departure of the Queen has also brought a lot of uncertainty to the future of Britain. After waiting for 70 years, Charles has finally become King Charles III, and how he will perform his duties and where he will take the royal family is still unknown.

The Sri Lankans are gone, leaving the crown empty

Today, Fan will take everyone to review the Queen’s life and bid farewell to the eternal “rainbow grandma”.

as queen

Bear the storm and be conscientious

If it is said, the queen is also a profession. Then the Queen’s life is to rely on her own diligence and hard work, giving the most perfect interpretation of this profession, and successfully managing a huge “family business“.

☞ Became the queen because of an “accident” and survived the storm

Although the crown is gorgeous, it needs to bear its weight.Elizabeth ascended to the throne at the age of 26 and has been the queen for 70 years, but every step of the way is due to changes and “workplace crisis”. I have seen all kinds of storms~

Queens weren’t born to be queens. At that time, she was only the eldest daughter of the Duke of York, the second heir to the throne, and no one ever thought that she would become the queen.HoweverIn 1928 Churchill had met the young queen at Ballemore Castle, and when he returned to write to his wife, he said that “Elizabeth will be a figure in the future, and she has an air of majesty”.

The Queen’s cross-handed posture has remained unchanged for 90 years

However, if everything develops according to the normal trajectory, Elizabeth, as a side princess, should be out of touch with the throne. But her uncle Edward VIII came to the throne in less than a year in 1936, just for Mrs. Simpson’s abdication, the Queen’s father, George VI, was put on the throne, and she also turned her young into the future overnight and had to shoulder heavy responsibilities. people on top.

Young Elizabeth would not have thought that this multi-talented uncle would change her life

As a girl, she experienced World War II.The war even burned to her doorstep, but her father, George VI, refused to move out of the UK. The Queen’s mother said at the time:“The children will not leave unless I leave. I will not leave unless their fathers leave, and the king will not leave the country under any circumstances.”

Under such circumstances, for the first time, the Queen has shown her obligations and responsibilities as heir to the throne – personally participating in World War II. In 1945, she supported women’s groups in the war, joined the British Air Force Ground Regiment as a truck mechanic, and was awarded a second lieutenant. At that time, the queen was only 19 years old and was dubbed the “Princess Auto Mechanic” by the media.

However, before the crown prince was a few years old, the queen experienced the biggest change in her life – the death of her father.In 1952, George VI’s health was deteriorating, and as a daughter and crown prince, the queen began to attend official duties in place of her father. Newly married for just four years, she was on a trip to Africa with her husband, Prince Philip, visiting colonial Kenya.

The Queen learned of her father’s death while visiting a local treetop hotel in Kenya.According to the law of succession to the British throne, she has now become the new king of succession, which is also often said“In the tree is the princess, under the tree is the queen”the origin of the anecdote.

The couple immediately flew back to London. Compared with the high-spirited appearance when she left, when she returned home, the queen could not hide her trance and sadness.She had no time to be sad. At that time, in addition to members of the royal family, British Prime Minister Churchill and others also came to pick up the plane. At the age of 26, she became the Queen of England and the head of the Commonwealth. Everything was so hasty.

The queen, who has worked hard for most of her life, finally won the affirmation and love of the people. Who would have thought that as soon as he entered middle age, he was almost buried in the hands of his son.

Because of Diana’s accidental death, she and even the British royal family are in crisis.Diana’s brother angry at funeralThe speech was directed at the Queen.If he raised his arms at that time, it is very likely that the royal family would be abolished, and the queen would be forced to step down… Then sheIt took more than ten years to be re-accepted by the public.

And as a public figure, and the monarch of a country, the queen also wantsAvoid all kinds of “assassinations”.

In 1981, the Queen was also “ambushed” by a young man during a horse-riding parade in Ireland, and detonated a bomb less than half a kilometer away from him, but due to insufficient explosives, no serious casualties were caused.

In the 1970s and 1980s, it was the height of IRA activity, the QueenHe has repeatedly been the target of “terrorist attacks” by the Irish Republican Army and Al Qaeda.Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, died in their assassination in 1979.

In 2005, al-Qaeda also plotted to assassinate the Queen at the Commonwealth Conference, but fortunately the conspiracy was debunked by the then British Air Force Special Forces…

Over the years, people have been breaking into Buckingham Palace news for no reason. Once, the intruder broke into the Queen’s bedroom while she was sleeping, which was quite thrilling… Just last month, a man with a crossbow broke into Windsor Castle and bluntly said, “I’m here to kill the Queen.”

☞ Be the “Queen of Iron”

No one is born a queen. In addition to dealing with various unavoidable crises, more often, Elizabeth is actually more about learning how to become a qualified monarch.

When she first ascended the throne, the queen was not favored because she was too young and had no “workplace experience”.Churchill, then Prime Minister, once sighed: “She is just a little girl.”

At that time, the British economy was going through a post-war downturn, times were changing, and the monarchy was in an awkward situation.How to establish contact with the people, how to find her own position, and “maintain a delicate balance” with the government without talking about politics… Many difficult things need her to choose and change.

However, she soon slapped everyone in the face with her own efforts.

First of all, she maintained the attitude of being close to the people that her grandfather started during the reign of George V. Such as breaking the mystery of the coronation of monarchs in history,live on TVown coronation. At that time, televisions were just becoming popular, and some families even bought a small black and white TV at “large sums of money”, just to see the queen’s demeanor.

Although she is very rich, she never advocates extravagance, and only wears gorgeous jewelry on grand occasions(Also ancestral).When educating the younger generation, it will also be close to the peoplecontinued, very popularLoved by the people~

Those who have met the Queen praised the Queen’s affinity. I think she is kind and kind, without air, but she is elegant in her bones.

Second, sheHe followed the advice of his grandmother, Queen Mary, and remained politically neutral.

Although the queenSince he was a teenager, he has followed Henry Martin, the vice-provost of Eton College, to study the constitution, history and law in depth. He has visited overseas and all over the UK as many as 10,000 times, and has often met with the British Prime Minister.In the long and boring history lessons and years of experience, I have trained myself to become a British “Knowledge”…But she never takes a political stance in public.

Yet the Queen still represents communication and harmony, and a bridge between nations.such as to win overGhana, the Queen riots, at the ball withThe President of Ghana dances together –Breaking with the traditions of the time. It also allowed Ghana to remain in the Commonwealth.

She reigned for 70 years, the longest reigning monarch in British history.People often use “extremely long standby” to describe her reign. In the past 70 years, from Churchill to Truss, she has experienced the change of 15 prime ministers.

During this long period of time, the US president also changed 14 terms, from Truman to Biden.

And the prestige she has accumulated over the past 70 years and the linking role she has played are irreplaceable. Many media believe that the various Commonwealth kingdoms headed by the Queen can still maintain the monarchy, many of which are out of respect for the Queen, and the death of the Queen may trigger a large-scale “de-British tide”.

In terms of internal affairs, when the prime minister encounters difficult things, he also likes to chat with the queen. “The Queen of Iron, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom”, refers to the changes of 15 Prime Ministers that the Queen experienced when she was on the throne. She can see everything clearly.

Over the years, she has not stopped her learning, andAlways accept cutting-edge technology and communicate with the outside world in new ways.

☞ Diligent all his life, he still insists on working at the age of 96

With her father’s diligence and sense of responsibility, the Queen has found her own place in a fading monarchy. The spirit of diligence is inseparable from the Queen’s life. According to statistics, she has basically ranked among the top three in terms of official duties in recent years. Even if she is over 90 years old, she is still much higher than her grandchildren.

In 2015, she attended 341 domestic and foreign official business, and 289 times in 2018. It can be said that she has to go out once every two days on average, not counting the time she spends dealing with daily official documents at Buckingham Palace. In the months following Prince Philip’s death last year, the Queen still had nearly 100 official engagements. It can be said that it is really diligent~

Even though she had already reached the age where she should take care of herself, she still insisted on using crutches to complete her work.

In the face of accumulating official duties, the Queen has also learned to create value in the boring process.such as annualchristmas speechshe will express her insights and summaries on family, country, and the world,Even during quarantine, she stuck to her duties, inspiring people with speeches.

The Queen once swore: “Never abdicate, always serve her people”, she also fulfilled her original promise and worked to the last moment.

as a woman

Both internal and external, always elegant and decent

The queen can be said to represent the style of an era: dignified, decent, elegant, both inside and outside. Whether on the outside or on the inside, it is a timeless example of elegance. However, behind such elegance, it has also undergone various tempering.

☞ Cultivating manners, suppressing emotions, and sticking to royal demeanor

She has a calm personality since she was a child, and has endless hearts as a queen, but no matter what the occasion, she can remain calm and decent, and because of this, she has become a model queen in the eyes of the world.

The outside world has once commented that the queen has a sharp sense of humor. You must know that her mentality has always been very young. She is still childish in her 90s, and she is often photographed with cute expressions~

However, in the royal family, the queen has forbearance and restraint for a lifetime. After all, it is an unwritten rule to abide by social etiquette to the outside world and to show the royal demeanor internally. It sounds simple, but in fact, in order to achieve the standard, it is often very hard, and it is often necessary to hide emotions.

When her father died, she was not with her,It was a heavy blow, but she didn’t have time to grieve，Just hide your emotions.According to people familiar with the matter, the queen was crying silently on the plane, but she didn’t want anyone to know, and refused to take photos with accompanying photographers. The Queen later recalled:“I still don’t believe my father has passed away, my heart is broken and I miss him so much.”

When she became the queen, the queen needed to greet people with a smile in public. The seemingly simple state actually made her laugh until she couldn’t stop laughing.

There is a scene in “The Crown” where the queen’s face is bruised because she smiles for a long time, but even so, the smile must continue to be maintained.

There’s a scene in “The Crown”Kennedy took Jacqueline to visit England, and as soon as they met, Philip whispered to Kennedy:“You are the happiest man in the world, even though they all think I am.”

This side has been “contemptuous” by her husband,On the other hand, Jacqueline, who has won the attention of the world, commented that the Queen is a “dead, mediocre and boring middle-aged woman”. Her words happened to be heard by the Queen, and the sadness can be imagined…

However, in the face of each other and the public, the queen has to continue to show a dignified and unaffected appearance, grievances can only be hidden in the bottom of my heart.

Forbearance in front of people, the queen is also a hundred years of self-control and self-discipline.sheGet up at 7:30 every morning, rest at 11:00 pm, and eat healthy and refreshing. This is also seen by many as the secret to her staying in shape and longevity. After all, if you have a good body and take responsibility for yourself, you can perform your duties.

who played the queen in “The Crown”Claire Foy said:It’s tiring to play such an iconic character who lives a life of restraint and never shows his emotions.“And such “tiredness” runs through the queen’s life.

☞ Create a strong personal style, only love British brands

When the queen was young, she had a dignified “queen face”, her eyes were firm and decisive, and she had the characteristics of a “big heroine”.

With smooth shoulder and neck lines, the elegant and dignified interpretation is brought to the extreme.

When she was in the same frame as Prince Philip, she was not only synonymous with handsome men and beautiful women

The gestures reveal an inimitable temperament↓

When the young queen was in the same frame as many goddesses or icon-level characters, she almost never lost. She was also in the same frame as Monroe, and they were the same age. The dress that Monroe wore at that time is said to be made of golden metal wire, with a gorgeous and sexy low-cut design, and the Queen’s black dress with a crown is still elegant.

And she has always loved to laugh, with a natural and generous smile.

In old age, it is full of kindness.

In terms of dressing, the queen also tried her best to create her own British Icon image. It is meticulous from head to toe, never messing with clothes or matching. In this blockbuster filmed for “VOGUE”, she used a cloak Look to outline the royal aura.

The elegant 50-60s style dress is a classic of that era, making the queen both dignified and friendly.

Her elegant temperament benefits from excellent body management & demeanor management.

Since her teenage years, the Queen has liked printed dresses, which are still fashionable now. Moreover, the uniform skirts are knee-length and do not show the shoulders, and strictly follow the “Royal Dress Code”.

She has been wearing this kind of skirt for decades. The skirt has been reduced in size and the sleeve length has been lengthened, which is more in line with the Queen’s identity and age.

Since the 1990s, the Queen has worn a simple uniform: a bright solid-coloured skirt suit or long coat with a matching hat, which has become her signature look.She is also nicknamed “Rainbow Grandma” by everyone~

Although the style is uniform, there are many differences in details, and the colors are ever-changing~

According to the Queen’s stylistAngela Kellysay:The queen’s clothes are all custom-made, and there are many careful details in the details. For example, the skirt will add a little weight to make the clothes drape, keep the surface smooth and flat, and avoid the light. The queen also likes bright colors, so that she can be seen in the crowd at a glance~

To stay elegant, go bare-legged all year round, rain or shine. Even at the age of 96, it has never changed.

As the Queen of England, she has been sticking to local brands all her life.Her bag is always from Launer in the UK, no matter how the suit is changed, but the handbag remains unchanged and has become her icon element.

QueenCountless hatsImpressive too.royal familyQueen’s British brand Philip Somerville has been customizing hats for the Queen. The designer once said that the QueenEach hat will be worn more than 10 timesand finally the hat was worn.

And she has worn countless gloves, most of which are from the British brand Cornelia James. She likes the soft cotton gloves most, which are easy for her hands to move after wearing them. It is said that the queen is also quite frugal in using gloves, and she will use it to sew when the thread is off. A pair of gloves is often worn for more than ten years~

And an umbrella from Fulton.especiallybird cage umbrellawhen she was young, she kept the umbrella in her hand, and she still loved it in her old age.

In addition, the Queen has inherited countless jewels handed down from her ancestors, and has been accompanied by jewels throughout her life.From luxurious tiaras, to dazzling diamond necklaces, and a variety of sapphire, aquamarine, ruby, and emerald jewelry, the Queen wears it from young to old.

In private, she actually prefers pearls. This elegance has long been engraved in her bones with her pearls and has become her personal label.

as a “great parent”

Balance the family, forbear concessions

In addition to being the monarch, the Queen is also “wife”, “mother”, “grandmother” and “grandmother”, and is the “big head” of the royal family.

There are many children and grandchildren, although the queen can enjoy the joy of family, but the offspring and troubles she has to deal with are also rising, and there are often all kinds of helpless things. In her whole life, the queen often needs to strive to find a balance between royal face and ethical affection.

☞ Husband follows him all his life, but he never stops lace

Last year, the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died. The two tied the knot before the queen ascended the throne. They experienced ups and downs together, and spent a diamond wedding together, so they dealt a huge blow to the queen. After Prince Philip’s death, the Queen has visibly aged.

At Prince Philip’s funeral,The queen sat alone near the altar, with a lonely and moving expression on her face.

The Queen and Philip’s marriage, although seemingly “smooth”, has the bitterness of self-knowledge.

The two met at a young and ignorant age. They met for eight years and got married and had children. Everything was played according to the script of a romantic fairy tale. Because the queen is the heir to the throne, Philip voluntarily relinquished his right to the throne as a Greek prince when he married her.

But since the “cousin” became the queen, the relationship between the two has also changed from husband and wife to king and minister.

At the Queen’s coronation ceremony, Philip became one of the few men in the world who knelt down to his wife in public and swore to be her courtier. You know, audiences all over the country saw this scene on TV at that time…

Philip originally graduated from the Royal Naval Academy at Dartmouth with full honors, and has a bright future as a beautiful man who participated in World War II in the Navy. However, after becoming “The King’s Man”, not only was his dream shattered, he often found himself with nothing to do.

Until later, most of his duties were to accompany his wife to visit everywhere, and he could only walk behind the queen forever.

In the first few years of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the contradiction between the monarch and his servants, his wife and his husband, always plagued the couple, who could only be the man behind the Queen, which also made the ambitious Philip very frustrated for a time.

It was around that time that Philip began to become more bohemian and love freedom.About Prince Philip’s private life has been constantly lace,Facing her husband’s gossip, the queen has always been hurt, but whether it is to maintain the royal family’s reputation or love too deeply, the queen chooses to forbear. Prince Philip later said:“An essential element of a happy marriage is tolerance, and my wife is really forgiving.”

It is said that although Prince Philip respects the Queen in public, when he is angry at home, he will directly call the Queen a “stupid” and nickname the Queen “cabbage”. The Queen’s former private secretary said:“Prince Philip is the only person in the world who treats the Queen like a normal person. The Queen cherishes that.”

The British “Independent” also commented on the relationship between the two: “There seems to be an unwritten agreement between them:She helped him bury all the instability of his youth, and in return he gave her all his support without thinking. “

☞ Be the head of the royal family and guard the image of the British royal family

In addition to clarifying her marriage, the conflict between family feelings and the monarch’s responsibilities also puts the queen under constant pressure.

For example, Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, lived a very unruly life when she was young, smoking, drinking, and going to nightclubs.She also begged her sister to let herself marry a war hero who was 16 years her senior, divorced and had two childrenPeter Townsend.

At first, as a sister, the queen also tried to strive for her sister’s happiness.she willPeter Townsend moved to his side and brought them together when he was ready. Even so, the opposition from the British Parliament and the Church was so loud that in the end, as a monarch, she could only succumb and transfer Peter Townsend abroad. And this also made the sisters who were very close to each other, with a layer of estrangement.

The Queen and Prince Philip have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all but the youngest, all of which ended in divorce.

The eldest son Charles has been scolded for many years because of the Diana incident, and Diana is still thereIn the documentary “Diana: Her Self-Report”, the injustice she suffered in the royal family was exposed, pointing directly at the Queen’s “indifference”.

Until Diana died unexpectedly in a car accident, the British royal family really encountered an unprecedented crisis.Everyone blamed her death on the royal family and asked the queen for explanations. For a time, Charles was accused by thousands of people, and the queen also faced a serious “crisis of confidence”.

It took Charles many years later to get word of mouth to improve. In fact, the queen has been paving the way for his succession in the past two years, such as recognizing Camilla as queen.

Charles is often ridiculed as the ten thousand year prince, but now that the prince has finally ascended the throne, it is not known whether he is qualified for the job that has been waiting for 70 years.

Less worrying for the Queen than Charles is Prince Andrew.It was revealed that he had a close relationship with Epstein, a “sexy tycoon”, and had illicit transactions with underage girls, which made the royal family face disgrace.so the queenHe was stripped of many military titles, royal patron status, and His Royal Highness titles.

The reason why the queen hurt the killer is because she felt that“I’ve been protecting the monarchy all my life, and Andrew nearly broke it up in just a week”。

But the Queen was still reluctant to let this “good eldest son” go, and asked him to accompany her to the venue at the memorial meeting of Prince Philip, which may be a rare willfulness in her life.

The grandchildren are even more worried. How Harry hurt the Queen’s heart over the years can’t be said for a while, until Meghan was still diss the royal family a while ago.The two “fly away” do not say, evenEven after the birth of the youngest daughter Lilibet, the queen waited a year to see her. The bitterness among them, the queen can only bear silently.

Fortunately, there are still William and Kate, their more mature, should still make the Queen gratified. Now that Charles has ascended the throne, William has also become the first heir to the throne, and will face more challenges in the future.

The queen is a symbol of an era. Her departure has taken away a piece of history and also fixed a legend. Although no one can resist the passage of time, the story will still be remembered by future generations. The people are gone, the grace is forever.