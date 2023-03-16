The ABA League announced the top five moves for the 21st round of the regional competition. Campaco is first, Madar is fifth.

The ABA League announced the five best moves in the 21st round of the regional competition. It also contains two moves from the eternal derby in which Partizan defeated Crvena zvezda, then two dunks by Igokea from the match against FMP and a dunk by MZT basketball players against Mega.

In the fifth position is Jam Madar, his triple with the sound of the siren at the end of the third period is on the list. Matijas Lessor stole the ball from Luka Vildoza, passed it to his teammate, and the Israeli made a basket after which the hall “exploded”, and Željko Obradović described that three-pointer as “the most important basket in the match”. It’s in front of him Abdul-Malik Abu who scored a great dunk in the game against Mega.

In the third and second position are two “breaking hoops”, they are baskets Haris Delalić and Bryant Crawford from Igokea, both in the match against FMP. And, it is in the first position Facundo Field. The Argentinian playmaker had a beautiful assist for Ben Bentil in the first quarter. In the counterattack, without looking, he sent a pass for a teammate, and that move surprised Zeko Ledej, who did not have time to react.