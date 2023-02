“I was 19 years old. I had returned to my home village to attend a wedding. I had only seen him once, we wrote to each other from time to time. One morning I went out to do some shopping and I met him in front of the shop. He proposed to me a ride in the car together, I accepted”. Ainura Zarmanbetova, now 33 and the head of an all-female cleaning company, speaks with detachment about the day her ex-husband kidnapped her.