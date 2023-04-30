The abortion pill has been approved in Japan

Japan’s Ministry of Health has approved medical abortion in the country after years of discussions. Until now in Japan only surgical abortion was practicable, while the so-called abortion pill was illegal.

In the country a woman can have an abortion up to the twenty-second week of pregnancy, based on a law approved in 1948, with some limits (in Italy up to the twelfth week). If a woman is married, for example, she officially must have her husband’s consent to have an abortion; but there are many cases of doctors who, for fear of incurring legal consequences, refuse to perform an abortion even on unmarried women, unless they first receive authorization from the man who is supposed to be the father, either consensually or with a sexual assault.

All this makes it very difficult to have a free and safe abortion in Japan, and increases the risk that women will resort to clandestine clinics to have an abortion even without the consent of their partner. The approval of pharmacological abortion, long requested by associations that deal with Japanese women’s rights, is a step forward that will facilitate access to a safer and less traumatic method of termination of pregnancy than surgical abortion.

Specifically, the Japanese Ministry of Health has authorized the marketing of a drug treatment called Mefeego Pack, produced by the British pharmaceutical company Linepharma. It consists of two drugs to be taken 48 hours apart: mifepristone (which in Italy is marketed under the name RU486 and blocks a hormone necessary for pregnancy to develop) in combination with misoprostol.

Similar medical treatments have existed in many other countries for years: in France, for example, the abortion pill was approved in 1988, in the United Kingdom in 1990 and in the United States in 2000. In Italy, on the other hand, it has only been legal since 2009, even if its use is been hindered and limited for a long time.

