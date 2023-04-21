The Abrams tank will soon arrive in Ukraine | Info

The US Army will soon begin training Ukrainians to use Abrams tanks.

Source: Profimedia

The United States has said it will soon begin training Ukrainian soldiers to use its Abrams tank, and Germany announced an agreement to establish a center in Poland to repair tanks deployed in Ukraine at a meeting of allies in Germany organized by the US.

At the 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of conferences at which Kiev has been promised weapons since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion last year, there were no major announcements about sending expensive weapons, but it was said that in the focus was anti-aircraft defense and ammunition.

A tank will make a difference

Ukraine has put pressure on its allies by demanding long-range weapons, aircraft and ammunition ahead of a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops expected in the coming weeks or months. “The M1 tank, when delivered, will make a difference”US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said after the meeting, calling Abrams the best tank in the world.

Abrams battle tanks are arriving in Germany in the coming weeks for Ukrainian soldiers to begin training, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters. The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that he would the training will last about 10 weeks and will involve hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ground air defense

NATO member states and their allies supplied Ukraine with weapons, but the Ukrainian leadership repeatedly demanded more powerful weapons and faster delivery. Asked about Kiev’s requests to send advanced fighter jets, Mili said that Ukraine first of all needs land-based air defense. Also at Friday’s meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced an agreement to establish a center in Poland to repair German Leopard tanks deployed in Ukraine.

All parties have agreed on the method of financing such a center, which costs around 150-200 million euros per year, and could start operating at the end of May, Pistorius told reporters. He also said that Ukrainian soldiers will begin training in the use of Leopard tanks and that Berlin’s promise to deliver 80 of these tanks to Ukraine by mid-year is progressing rapidly. “What does all this show? It shows our determination to persevere. Putin cannot play for time, we will persevere“, he said. Asked about Ukraine’s prospects for joining NATO, Pistorius said that all members agreed to see Ukraine as a future member, but that more important matters should be addressed first.

Lost weather

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg over the arms delivery at a meeting in Kiev on Thursday.

“I asked the Secretary General to help us overcome the reluctance of our partners to deliver some weapons, especially long-range, modern aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles,” said Zelenski. “Postponing relevant decisions means lost time for peace and the lives of our soldiers, who have not yet received vital defense assets in the required quantity.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Stoltenberg said Zelensky was invited to attend the next NATO summit in July and stressed the need to support Ukraine’s war logistics.

