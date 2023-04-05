15
The porn star, the model, the alleged illegitimate child, the exuberant lawyer and he, Donald, takes center stage. And Melanie? Where has Trump’s wife gone? This is what the American press asks the day after the hearing in the New York court which saw the first former president of the United States indicted on charges that also concern the country’s democratic stability.
See also Thousands of dinosaur footprints are rare in the Mongolian Gobi Desert | Okayama University of Science | Late Cretaceous | Titanosaurus