President Xi Jinping Leads China’s Diplomacy in the “Belt and Road” Initiative

Major changes in the world are accelerating, and China is at the forefront of these changes. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China’s diplomacy has overcome difficulties and moved forward courageously to create a proactive and favorable external environment for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This has also contributed to the progressive cause of world peace and development.

The People’s Daily has launched a series of articles called “2023·Year-End Special Articles”, focusing on major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. These articles tell the story of China working with all parties to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, implement global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

According to President Xi Jinping, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has adhered to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. This initiative has opened up new paths for exchanges between countries, built a new framework for international cooperation, and brought together the common development of mankind. The joint construction of “Belt and Road” projects has promoted interconnection, economic and social development, and enhanced people’s sense of gain and happiness.

One of the key projects highlighted is the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia. This railway has significantly reduced travel times and is driving the development of tourism in areas along the route.

Another success story is the Piraeus Port in Greece, which has been revived through the efforts of China and Greece. The port is now the largest in the Mediterranean and the fourth largest in Europe, contributing approximately 1.56% to Greece’s GDP.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative has also had profound effects in Africa, including the construction of a maternity building in southern Kenya, which has helped save the lives of many mothers and children.

The initiative has also provided opportunities for young people from Central Asian countries to study and develop their careers in China, with many seeing huge potential in areas such as renewable energy and e-commerce.

As the “One Belt, One Road” initiative enters its prime, the desire to join hands in high-quality construction of the initiative has never been stronger. With a clearer path towards a brighter future, new and wonderful stories will continue to unfold. The road of happiness that benefits all countries and the world will see further development in the next golden decade.

President Xi Jinping’s vision and leadership in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, along with contributions from various countries, are paving the way for a more interconnected, prosperous, and peaceful future.

