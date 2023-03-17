When they create a good atmosphere, a good tip is also guaranteed, and accordionist Ivan Radovanović discovered where the singers hide it.

Source: YouTube/A Sad Malo Mi

So far, we have had the opportunity to see numerous recordings where guests shower our popular singers and musicians with banknotes. Guests show their satisfaction in various ways – they put bills in the singers’ hands, necklines, some of them end up with “full” sandals, while musicians often stick them on their foreheads, and some end up in accordions.

Wherever accordionist Ivan Radovanović plays, there are few who remain immune. With a good atmosphere, you know, there is also a good tip, which is certainly an additional stimulus for the musicians, but first of all proof that they do their job well. After the male and female singers discovered how the distribution of tips between them and the musicians works, the popular accordion player also told where the money is “hiding”.

As he points out, earnings do not depend on the good mood of the guests – “Everyone has their own fee with us. There are bands that work on tips and share it in their own way. We have fees, and we share tips“, Ivan explained to “Grand news“, then continued about how the audience’s bills can often end up in the instrument, and then he reveals where the stage still keeps “gifts”.

Source: YouTube/A Sad Malo Mi

“Earlier, some accordion players had bad luck with the instrument. It is torn, and some hundred fall in” stressed Radovanović, then looked back at the singers – “It was a longer winter sock, up to the knee, so whatever fits. These singers don’t have such techniques,” he revealed and then added that he found it fascinating that tipping is always a current topic in the public eye.

“I understand that the audience likes it, it’s intriguing to them, but for us it’s work, there’s nothing mystical about it. There were some stalls abroad where there would be 20 players, 15 singers, and then you didn’t know who was drinking and who was paying.“, he told the mentioned media.

See how Đani was decorated from head to toe at a celebration:

00:22 Gianni was decorated with euros from head to toe Source: Instagram/katarinagrujic.doll Source: Instagram/katarinagrujic.doll

And how they filled Radi Manojlović’s fists with bills!

00:30 Rada Manojlović is the queen of tips Source: Courier Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!