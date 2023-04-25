The accordionist from Zenica married and divorced the same woman three times Magazine

Nahid Mahmić, an accordionist from Zenica (69), is currently staying in Mostar, mostly in the old city center, where he attracts the attention of many tourists in traditional costume, with his accordion and song.

Source: N1/screenshot

According to Mahmić, the accordion is his great love, so he plays and sings on the streets all over the country solely out of great love, and the earnings, which he says can only cover the basic expenses, are in the background.

He has very fond memories of Mostar, and that’s where he feels most beautiful.

“My favorite thing to do is to come to Mostar, not because of some welcome, but because it remained a fond memory from my boyhood days. I went to high school here, I always liked Mostar, I slept under the Old Bridge, I have very nice memories, that’s why of all the cities I stay in, I prefer to come here, and my accordion is called ‘Emina’ because I met a girl from Mostar, Emina”, says Nahid for N1.

He plays most often in Visoko, Bugojno, Sarajevo, Travnik, Dubrovnik, he was also involved in this before the war, but he claims that his earnings are nowhere near what they used to be.

“I worked in that country, had a good salary, played the accordion and would bring in a bag of money, I had a high level, now I am not even close to that level and with the income I have from the state and what I play now, what I earn is just to have something to eat for fuel and the like”, admits.

He is impressed, he says, when tourists come up to him, take photos with him, and often join him in song. Even today’s rain did not prevent him from performing old folk songs and sevdalinka on Stari most.

He never lets go of the seventy-year-old accordion, but he recalled a period when he still had to take a break.

“It was because of my wife, who was a bit jealous, but here I am, ten years without the woman I married and divorced three times, and I don’t think anymore if I don’t cheat again, but everything is possible, maybe a fourth will happen time”,Nahid is honest.

He says he won the hearts of many women with his song and harmonica. Today, he wins the hearts of people from different parts of the world, mostly with traditional folk costumes that he claims he sewed himself.

(WORLD/N1)