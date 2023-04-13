Home World The accusation of the Russian activist on the beheaded Ukrainian soldiers: “It was the mercenaries of the Wagner group”
The beheading of captive Ukrainian soldiers shown in a video would be the work of the Wagner Group, according to human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin. As the independent Russian site reports MedusaOsechkin said in a live broadcast on the Khodorkovsky Live YouTube channel that he discussed that scene where Russian soldiers apparently behead a Ukrainian with Andrey Medvedev. This is the former fighter of the group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who fled from Russia to Norway and ended up under arrest in a controversial case in Sweden. Osechkin, founder of the Gulagu.net project which fights against torture and corruption in Russia, has collected the impressions of Medvedev, according to whom the men who commit the beheading are unequivocally mercenaries of the Wagner group. Osechkin added that Medvedev: “He recognized his colleagues by their nicknames, the way they talk and the way they talk on the radio.” The Russian activist recalled a precedent that would justify the former mercenary who fled to Norway. In 2017, footage emerged showing the violent execution of a Syrian prisoner of war by mercenaries from the Wagner group and which, according to him, had several elements in common with what is happening today in Ukraine. Osechkin also promised a prize of 3,000 euros for anyone who could provide him with useful information to be able to recognize the soldiers who appeared in the video. After the video was released, the founder of the group Wagner Prigozhin had denied any type of involvement on the part of his men in that execution: “I saw this video – he said quoted by Cnn – It’s bad when people’s heads are cut off, but I have found nothing to support the fact that this happened near Bakhmut and that Wagner’s fighters participated in the execution».

